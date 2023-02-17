Biz Buzz: Work continues on new Michaels store

BAXTER — Michaels, the highly anticipated arts and craft store going into the former OfficeMax in Baxter, is still a couple of months from opening but reports it is on course for a planned spring opening.

The word from the company is that they are focusing on building the team right now. A recent visit to the site at 7626 Clearwater Road in Baxter next to Target found it abuzz with workers transforming the interior.

Michaels reports the Baxter store will offer a sleeker, more streamlined look and provide self checkout as well. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Rachel Petersen, head of corporate and product communications at Michaels, reported the Baxter store will “feature a sleeker, more streamlined look and feel with self checkout, a focused assortment of our most popular items, and the high-quality Custom Framing we are known for.

“Michaels is now hiring for roles across temporary, full- and part-time positions. We will hire for dozens of those roles over the course of the year and offer some great benefits and advancement opportunities.” More information on jobs is available at www.mikbenefits.com .

The company also announced a Michaels Craftivity Podcast in January.

Michaels will open at 7626 Clearwater Road in Baxter next to Target. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

“In addition to our retail outlets, The Michaels Companies also own multiple brands that allow us to collectively provide arts, crafts, framing, floral, home décor, and seasonal merchandise to hobbyists and do-it-yourself home decorators,” the company notes on its website. “We believe anyone can make, and we’re on a mission to inspire and encourage everyone to unleash his or her inner maker.”

In addition to requests for updates on the Michaels store, I’ve received inquiries about Hobby Lobby, which announced it was opening in the larger section of the former J.C. Penney store in Baxter next to HomeGoods on Glory Road.

Hobby Lobby has not responded to inquiries about its construction and opening plans. In the newsroom on its website, the most recent articles pertain to Christmas and Baxter as a keyword search did not find any mention in its list of recent new stores. So there is no new news on the Hobby Lobby front. Stay tuned.

