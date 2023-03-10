Biz Buzz: Visit Brainerd settles into new location

Visit Brainerd moved to an expanded space in Downtown Brainerd.

Mary Divine Johnson, executive director at Visit Brainerd, said the move — leaving Laurel Street to relocate around the block to 214 S. Seventh St. — offered additional floor space for the retail operation and marketing offices along with additional storage.

Mary Divine Johnson, Visit Brainerd executive director, said opening a store in Downtown Brainerd three years ago was a great move and now expanded space and a nearby parking lot are expected to offer more for visitors and local residents. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Visit Brainerd moved into the space vacated when Open City Thrift closed. It’s perhaps surprisingly large with the depth of the floor space, which can be deceiving just based on the front.

Visit Brainerd has been around since 1995 but opened a gift store and information center in Downtown Brainerd in 2020. Now three years later, the marketing organization has settled into larger space.

“It’s been a great move for us to be downtown,” Johnson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit Brainerd is the destination marketing organization for Brainerd and Baxter, with a host of items carrying the city of Baxter's name in the shop. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Johnson said the block of Seventh Street, with E.L. Menk Jewelers, The Gallery, Bridge of Harmony, has a host of businesses and the location isn’t far from Washington Street and is next to a parking lot, which she noted was a benefit for ease of access. Additionally, Johnson noted new businesses continue to add to the established stores in the downtown area.

The additional space meant they were able to add more gift items and expand their inventory.

More Biz Buzz:





Johnson said after Visit Brainerd opened the Downtown Brainerd store, they had more traffic than expected from travelers and residents hosting guests. They were looking for information on the area and the Brainerd and Baxter centric items from clothing to lakes area gifts along with Minnesota gift items also helped fill a void.

“The move gives us an opportunity to expand the gift store floor,” Johnson said. “We have Minnesota, Brainerd, Baxter oriented gift items for visitors and locals alike.”

The store includes clothing noting Brainerd and Baxter with T-shirts, hoodies and hats. Gift items include cookie cutters — with an entire assortment of lakes area cutters such as a campfire, fish and a canoe.

Visit Brainerd is settling into its new space on 214 S. Seventh St., in space vacated when Open City Thrift closed in Downtown Brainerd. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The store includes jewelry, novelties, baby items, magnets, gifts, pillows, coffee mugs and games. Clothing includes items with Brainerd Warriors logo and Central Lakes College, along with a collection of historic water tower items with sales serving as a fundraiser to save the water tower as well. Postcards remain a popular item as well, Johnson said.

Visit Brainerd is the destination marketing organization for the cities of Brainerd and Baxter.

“And what that means is we exist to provide unbiased information to both travelers, visitors and people in the community alike,” Johnson said. “So having a place where people can come talk to someone, find out where they should go, what they should do, the experiences they can have, is an important part of being part of a destination, visiting a destination and part of a community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Work was ongoing at Wood, Wax and Wearables on Feb. 22, 2023, on Front Street. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Wood, Wax and Wearables has a sign up on Front Street in Downtown Brainerd announcing it will be opening soon.

Hobby Lobby is finally seeing activity with workers altering the interior, adding a side exit door and changing the front of the building, the former J.C. Penney in Baxter. There is no word yet from Hobby Lobby on when they may be opening the store or how many people they will need to hire. Hobby Lobby will be next to the new HomeGoods store along Glory Road.

There are signs of the work Wednesday, March 8, 2023, to transform the former J.C. Penney store in Baxter into a Hobby Lobby. The big box retailer space was divided into two with HomeGoods opening earlier. Hobby Lobby is taking the larger share of the building for its arts and craft store. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

RENEE RICHARDSON, Brainerd Dispatch managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz .