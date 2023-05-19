Dunkin’ Donuts looks at new site in Brainerd

BRAINERD — Dunkin’ Donuts is back as an option for development in Brainerd but this time it may be a drive-thru only restaurant.

An application before the Brainerd Planning Commission last week included a request for two variances to build at 3 Washington St. NE. on behalf of Dairyland Operations LLC (Dunkin’ Donuts).

Variances included allowing a main entrance to face the rear of the property and the second related to yard setbacks. The city noted drive-thru businesses are permitted in the zoning district. The applicant was seeking a variance to allow a drive-thru around the building to allow a turning radius for most vehicles and to set the building up as a drive-thru business.

An applicant was recently before the May 17, 2023, Brainerd Planning Commission seeking two variances to build a drive-thru only Dunkin' Donuts restaurant at the corner of Gillis Avenue and Washington Streets on a lot with a long vacant building in the city. Contributed / City of Brainerd

The city noted its setback requirements were set up to accommodate off-street parking spaces at the rear.

“The lot on which this proposed development will occur has been vacant for a significant amount of time, leaving one of the more visible lots on Washington St. blighted,” James Kramvik, community development director, and Dylan Edwards, assistant planner, wrote in a report to the Planning Commission. “By granting these variances, which reduce the existing nonconformities of the parcel, the city will gain a new building and an established franchise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More Biz Buzz:





The report also noted the property is challenged because of its size.

Staff did recommend approval of the variance requests. The plan would call for the demolition of the existing long vacant building

The property is the long vacant bread store at the northeast corner of Gillis Avenue and Washington Street, next to Sakura Express and near 5 Rocks Distilling Co.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

In 2016, Dunkin' Donuts was expected to build along Washington Street near Riverside Riverside Elementary School, across from Walgreens.

Signs that previously adorned the building announcing a future location for the pastries and breakfast sandwiches and Dunkin' Donuts' coffee were removed and a for-sale sign once again placed out front in the spring of 2016. Gull Lake Glass was previously at the site and made room for the doughnut shop as it moved out to Highway 371 in 2015. After Dunkin’ Donuts removed the site from its plans, Corral Auto Repair moved in.

Sources close to the project at the time said Dunkin' Donuts was still interested in the lakes area market but looking for another that may suit its needs more fully. The planned construction of the doughnut shop in Brainerd was part of Dunkin' Donuts return to Minnesota. The first one was in Rochester and the first free-standing one was going near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. The Brainerd location was to be the third Dunkin' Donuts in Minnesota.

RENEE RICHARDSON, Brainerd Dispatch managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz .