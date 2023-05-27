Biz Buzz: High Wheel Confectionery opens in Ironton

BRAINERD — High Wheel Confectionery opened in a restored two story vintage brick building in Ironton Thursday, May 25, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The store includes candy of all sorts and toys and has a coffee house.

The location is 236 Fourth St. Ironton, next to the Legion.

Yellow paper in the new windows has kept people guessing at what the store’s interior is like. On opening day, a customer reported the highly anticipated store was packed. People have been following the improvements, restorations and store updates on Facebook since the project was first announced in the late fall of 2022.

Lexington Manufacturing is celebrating its 25 years in the Brainerd lakes community on June 1. Lexington Manufacturing makes parts and components for the largest door manufacturers in North America. “This year Lexington Manufacturing is proudly celebrating its 25th year in business in Brainerd,” said Mike Dillon, Lexington Manufacturing president, in a news release. “Lexington Manufacturing wants to express a sincere thank you to our employees and families, our customers and our business partners who have been a part of Lexington’s quarter of a century of growth and success. We love being a member of the Brainerd lakes community and being able to provide jobs for its hard-working people. Here’s to the next 25 years!”

Kohl’s is now on Instacart with items delivered in as fast as an hour, Instacart recently reported.

In an update on Dunkin’ Donuts and its anticipated entry into Brainerd, the Planning Commission gave the project a green light. An application before the Brainerd Planning Commission May 17 included a request for two variances to build at 3 Washington St. NE on behalf of Dairyland Operations LLC (Dunkin’ Donuts). Variances included allowing a main entrance to face the rear of the property and the second related to yard setbacks. The city noted drive-thru businesses are permitted in the zoning district. The applicant was seeking a variance to allow a drive-thru around the building to allow a turning radius for most vehicles and to set the building up as a drive-thru business. The sign depicted in drawings noted it as a Dunkin' Drive Thru.

City staff did recommend approval of the variance requests. The plan would call for the demolition of the existing long vacant building. The Brainerd Planning Commission members approved the request. It will go before the City Council June 5.

The long vacant building at Gillis Avenue and Washington Street may be razed and a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru constructed in its place. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Drawings for the Dunkin' location include a patio seating area by a walk-up ordering window and the drive-thru wrapping around the front of the building. The facility would have four parking spaces.

Mike Mead, project manager with the ownership group, and Mario Valentini, architect with MRV Architects, spoke to the commission virtually.

“We’re excited to be there,” Mead said.

Planning Commission member Donald Gorham asked if the city's new lighting ordinance would be in effect for this development, which is expected in late June. Kramvik said that will depend on when they apply for the building permit.

"We appreciate the opportunity and staff was great in working with to try and help us kind of get through somewhat of a cumbersome site plan approach, again obviously, because it's very small site to work with," Valentini said, noting the drive-thru only component helps with the small site. Valentini said they adjusted the site plan to accommodate traffic flow and to make sure the entrance off Gillis Avenue was not close to Washington Street, moving the access as far north as possible.

“We do have a great opportunity to get what amounts to a new Dunkin’ standard building in a great location,” Valentini said.

Access will be from an existing entrance off Washington Street and entrance and exit from Gillis Avenue and then access back onto the highway at the signal light intersection.

Other questions from commissioners Michael Duval and Chairman Kevin Yeager related to vehicle stacking to make sure traffic wouldn't be backed up on Washington Street. They were told a stacking of eight vehicles is typical for this type of location. The drive aisle is 12 feet and is designed to accommodate a turn from Gillis Avenue into the drive-thru line. Valentini said they felt comfortable, based on projections, there won't be any issues with traffic backing up on the highway.

Traffic moves along Highway 210/Washington Street on May 18, 2023, near the intersection with Gillis Avenue in Brainerd. The former Master Bakery Outlet on the right is proposed as the site of a Dunkin' drive-thru. <br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Yeager thanked the Dunkin' representatives for bringing the project forward and wanting to build in Brainerd.

"For as long as I can remember — I haven't lived here my entire life — but as long as I can remember that corner has just been sitting there in what appears to be basically stuck in time for what I think is decades," Yeager said. "So I am super excited about a new project coming in here. … We should just jump at this at the first opportunity."

Yeager said the reality is the city has very similar dynamics for traffic and drive-thrus about a block and a half to the east.

<br/>The Brainerd Planning Commission members approved the Dunkin' request. It will go before the City Council June 5, 2023.<br/><br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

"I’m in full support and I would love to approve this and get the applicant rolling,” Yeager said.

Conditions for approval before a building permit would be granted included: applying landscape parking lot standards, a 65% glazing requirement along Washington Street, and the walk-in cooler must be screened or match the building architecture.

The property is the long vacant bread store at the northeast corner of Gillis Avenue and Washington Street. The tall sign by the sidewalk shows a shadow of the former business for the Master Bakery Outlet. It is next to Sakura Express Asian restaurant and near 5 Rocks Distilling Co.

"This is going to be an improvement," Gorham said of the redevelopment of the site. "... This is a move forward. ... I'd love to see that new lighting code in effect as soon as possible."

“News with Brews n’ Brats” event set June 2. The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation is co-sponsoring the News with Brews n’ Brats event, formerly known as the State of The Lakes Area, from 3-5:30 p.m. June 2 at the Gull Lake Sailing School

Seasonal and year-round residents are invited to attend and hear first-hand about what’s happening in the Brainerd Lakes Area from local community projects to lake health, health care and summer activities.

For more information, go to www.communitygiving.org/events. The event will be free for attendees, but advance registration is requested. For questions, call 218-824-5633 or email to blacf@communitygiving.org.

