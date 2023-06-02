99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Hobby Lobby to open June 9

The last vestiges of J.C. Penney, which were visible yet this spring to the facade of the building, are gone. Hobby Lobby has transformed the long vacant building inside and out.

Exterior of Hobby Lobby
Staff sat outside for a break Thursday afternoon, June 1, 2023, as the finishing touches are made inside to Hobby Lobby, next to HomeGoods on Glory Road in Baxter. Hobby Lobby moved into the lion's share of the former J.C. Penney building.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
Today at 12:57 PM

BAXTER — The much anticipated opening of Hobby Lobby is now just days away as the hobby and craft giant retailer opens at 9 a.m. Friday, June 9.

The last vestiges of J.C. Penney, which were visible yet this spring to the facade of the building, are gone. Hobby Lobby has transformed the l ong vacant buildling building inside and out. Staff members were taking a break Thursday afternoon on a breezy, hot summery afternoon and pausing to answer a shopper who thought the store was already open.

"It opens 9 a.m. June 9th," they called across the street.

After sitting vacant since J.C. Penney closed in the spring of 2017, the 83,000-square-foot-building near the corner of Highway 371 and Glory Road in Baxter, is now divided into two stores. HomeGoods, which opened Nov. 19, 2022, has the smaller of the two portions.

Permits filed with the city of Baxter nearly a year ago noted Hobby Lobby would be taking the larger part of the store. The construction project to transform the former J.C. Penney into Hobby Lobby had a value of $2,752,689.

Since then, shoppers have continued to check on when the Hobby Lobby store would open with little official word about its progress.

The building was constructed for J.C. Penney when the retailer moved from the East Brainerd Mall to Baxter. J.C. Penney announced its plan to build in Baxter in the late summer of 2007 and made the move to the new store in 2008.

Redevelopment in Baxter for the very visible empty building means more jobs and more retail opportunities in an area that has grown with shopping. Just north of the new Hobby Lobby and HomeGoods is TJ Maxx, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty and Dick's Sporting Goods and then Costco.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Hobby Lobby doen't yet list Baxter on its slate of new stores opening on its website. Four new Hobby Lobby stores were set to open in May across the country.

Hobby Lobby reports it offers over 70,000 items featuring home decor, seasonal decor, tableware, floral, art supplies, craft supplies, yarn, fabric, jewelry making, hobbies and much more. Hobby Lobby raised its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 on Jan. 1, 2022. The company announced in 2009 it was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage.

Hobby Lobby joins Michaels and JoAnn in Baxter for specialty stores in the arts and crafts market.

RENEE RICHARDSON, Brainerd Dispatch managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com .

Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
Renee Richardson is managing editor at the Brainerd Dispatch. She joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 1996 after earning her bachelor's degree in mass communications at St. Cloud State University.
Renee Richardson can be reached at renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com or by calling 218-855-5852 or follow her on Twitter @dispatchbizbuzz or Facebook.
