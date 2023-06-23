Biz Buzz: Little Falls updates a classic cinema, adds restaurant

LITTLE FALLS — In Little Falls, efforts are ongoing to restore the original look of the downtown 1933 movie theater and transform it into an entertainment and dining destination.

Known previously as the Falls Cinema, the new owners renamed it The Falls Theatre and are going through a major remodel to restore the look of the original theater while modernizing it as well. The new theater will include a restaurant and bar.

Eagle Construction crews are restoring the original look of the downtown 1933 movie theater in a major renovation of the building and the part of the block in downtown Little Falls<br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Susy and Phil Prosapio purchased The Falls Theatre in August of 2022 after it was closed for almost two years during the pandemic and started work with building restoration efforts and scaffolding in place the next month to replace the roof, which was just the start. Interior work began shortly thereafter.

When renovations were ongoing in March, the theater offered sections of seats, three in each, for free. And as work progressed, original architecture was revealed. Eagle Construction is handling the work.

Susy Prosapio provides a look at the future bar and restaurant that are part of The Falls Theatre project in downtown Little Falls during a tour on May 12, 2023. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Susy Prosapio said the main street grants from the Little Falls-based Initiative Foundation were a big help in the renovation work. Without it, Prosapio said it would have taken a lot longer and probably wouldn’t look as nice. Their hope is to open in August. The building will have three screens and a bar and restaurant with it serving wood-fired pizza, beer and wine to enjoy in the theater.

The Falls Theatre has three screens with this large auditorium with a stage also able to host live performances. A smaller auditorium will be able to rented for parties or events, even video games. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

“We are excited to be serving the community here,” Susy Prosapio said, during a tour with Small Business Administration representatives and others.

The Karmelkorn shop, a small building next to the theater, will be a concessions area in the remodel. A smaller auditorium in the theater will be able to be rented out for special events, fight nights and video games, birthday parties and the like. A larger auditorium will also have the stage and option for live performances.

The work in Little Falls will be part of the upcoming annual Progress Edition, which will be published in September.

Susy Prosapio leads a tour of a theater auditorium renovation at The Falls Theatre on May 12, 2023, in downtown Little Falls. Susy and Phil Prosapio purchased The Falls Theatre in August of 2022 and are restoring original details and architecture while modernizing the movie theater and adding a restaurant and bar. <br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Another local theater is looking at options as well. Mann Theatres was recently before the Baxter City Council during the city’s workshop discussion Tuesday, June 20, requesting the option to add an on-sale intoxicating liquor license.

Consensus from the council, after noting this is quite common for movie theaters, was in favor of looking into it. There were questions on drinking age and whether it would be a full bar or not, knowing some theaters offer a full bar. The city code does not currently allow theaters to sell alcoholic beverages and keeps that option for restaurants, but the members of the council were in favor of getting more information and moving forward with details.

A group tours construction work to restore and update an auditorium on May 12, 2023, in The Falls Theatre in Little Falls during construction. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The Lakes Area Food Shelf broke ground Wednesday, June 21, on a nearly $500,000 addition to its property on the Grace United Methodist Church campus in Pequot Lakes. The food shelf reported the addition will house a Community Resource Center and expand its ability to provide nutrient rich food to the record numbers of those in need in the Brainerd lakes area.

Mark Casey, Lakes Area Food Shelf Board member, said in an email that The Lakes Area Food Shelf Community Resource Center will house direct service providers, experts who can help those using the food shelf with the underlying issues of hunger. Casey stated it’s an innovative approach that’s been successfully implemented in other parts of the U.S. and the center’s location in the northern tier of Crow Wing County will bring assistance closer to those unable to drive to social service offices in Brainerd.

“We’re very proud of the fact that this expansion of facilities and services originated from community feedback,” Casey stated.

The University of Minnesota Extension recently reported it selected New London to host the 2023 Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference Sept. 14-15.

The annual community development initiative brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers, and community champions to share ideas and strengthen entrepreneurial networks.

The U of M reported New London, which is the oldest city in Kandiyohi County, is known for its thriving group of business owners who keep the town vibrant, including multiple specialty boutiques and restaurants, salon and spa experiences, a craft brewery, and a historic theater. “Community members also pride themselves on placemaking efforts that have taken place over the years — murals on local landmarks, art installations scattered throughout downtown, and a self-guided music path with opportunities to try your hand at the drums or bells.”

The New London Chamber of Commerce plans to highlight the “unique partnerships, challenges, and opportunities that have supported and shaped entrepreneurs across northern Kandiyohi County.”

