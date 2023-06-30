Biz Buzz: Downtown Brainerd's big opportunity

BRAINERD — Are there ways Downtown Brainerd could tie in with the economic revival from Cuyuna’s mountain bikes and silent water sports?

The distance shouldn’t be an obstacle. And Brainerd is connected by history, as well. Afterall there used to be a working mine in south Brainerd and in Barrows. Cuyuna’s North Range included the most productive mines in the familiar cities of the Cuyuna Range. The South Range ran through Aitkin to a mine south of Deerwood and through southeast Brainerd, south through Lennox Siding, 10 miles south of Brainerd. The line of ore ran across the Mississippi River and into Morrison County and ran its red life out just west of Randall.

And it’s common to see the red-earth of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area clinging to tires on bikes strapped to vehicles in Brainerd and Baxter.

Vehicles move by the Menk Building on Thursday, June 29, 2023, on Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. The building was previously home to Citizens State Bank. Marketing material notes its future uses could be for luxury apartments, a boutique hotel, event or business space. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd is already doing more to capitalize on its star natural attraction — the Mississippi River.

So how can these things bring more economic development to Brainerd’s core? And will more mixed use with housing near downtown Brainerd should help as people shop and work near where they live.

An opportunity exists in what has long been an architectural mainstay on Laurel Street in the Menk Building. A big for sale sign is now on the Menk Building in downtown. Built in 1908, the three-story brick building retains its classic look and windows.It’s listed at $650,000 by Northland Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Boasting original architectural details and exquisite craftsmanship, this property offers endless possibilities,” the online listing notes. “With its prime location on Laurel St in charming downtown Brainerd, this property is perfect for a variety of uses, from a luxury apartments to a boutique hotel, event space and commercial leasing.”

The 27,000-square-foot building, which once housed offices of the community’s movers and shakers, was the subject of a conversation in the Drunken Noodle restaurant in Crosby recently.

Having people live in or near downtown is one way to tap into residents who also would be able to shop for groceries and go out to eat, get a new book or buy a gift — all within walking distance. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The conversation covered those bases on what could help Downtown Brainerd’s ongoing economic efforts. The downtown, with a combination of many partners, brought in a host of businesses with the Destination Downtown Business Challenge with its “Shark Tank” like process to help entrepreneurs and new businesses open or expand in Brainerd. One of those contest finalists, the Loide Oils and Vinegars business that opened in the Menk Building, is now closed.

The pandemic added to what is always a challenging climate for small businesses that are faced with convincing not just seasonal visitors, but those living here to move beyond a quick online order on their smartphones to see what they have to offer.

Photos of the upper stories in the Menk Building show former office spaces, a massive “ball room” area, original features and tons of opportunity to showcase a historic building unique to this area. It’s also not something people could affordably replicate.

Why not luxury apartments or a boutique hotel for those who want to come and mountain bike, kayak and spend time in the Cuyuna and Brainerd lakes areas. With e-bikes, there are also many ways to appeal to those looking for a paved trail experience with options to bicycle across the entire area as trails continue to be linked, opening more complete routes.

The 612 Station restaurant is transitioning into the Blue Oyster with new owner Thamrong “Keng” Dechawuth, who owns the Thai restaurants, the Drunken Noodle in Crosby, and Fargo, North Dakota, and Tara Thai in Bemidji. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Thamrong “Keng” Dechawuth, owner of the Thai restaurants the Drunken Noodle in Fargo, North Dakota and Tara Thai in Bemidji, has a mushroom farm in a small community north of Bemidji and is the new owner of 612 Station on Front Street in downtown Brainerd. The business is next to the new Wood, Wax and Wearables shop and the established Picture Perfect Framing Studio and near the Front Street Cafe.

Dechawuth currently lives in downtown Brainerd as well. He is in the process of slowly changing 612 Station into the Blue Oyster by name and with changes to the menu — a little bit at a time. Dechawuth, who grew up in Thailand, knows resort communities. He opened the Drunken Noodle in Crosby last month.

Living in Brainerd, he’s walked around downtown and sees the potential there as well and something to be part of as it continues to grow.

Having people live in or near downtown is one way to tap into residents who also would be able to shop for groceries and go out to eat, get a new book or buy a gift — all within walking distance. A proposal in 2021 was to create 36 apartments from studios to three bedrooms and housing to help homeless people find a more secure future. The plans called for demolition of the former Thrifty White building in downtown Brainerd and construction of a new four-story building with underground parking, commercial and business and then three upper flows of housing.

People walk on the sidewalk next to the Menk Building on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Brainerd. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

That housing, and more options for seniors who want to be able to walk to their destinations and live without the upkeep that comes with homeownership, would also be a good addition to the downtown area.

If someone with a vision for what the Menk Building can offer this mix of uses comes in, and finds support that exists to help revitalize main streets, this could be a cornerstone redevelopment that could take the existing revitalization effort to the next level.

Local residents may need that grand scale to get their attention back to the host of shops that are already part of downtown.

RENEE RICHARDSON, Brainerd Dispatch managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz .