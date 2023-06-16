Biz Buzz: Drunken Noodle, Crosby Lofts and Lake and Co. host open houses in Crosby

CROSBY — The domino effect of redevelopment, restoration and renewal continues in Crosby as more stores open in renovated historic buildings along Main Street.

With the attraction of the mountain bike trails and the mine pit lakes, the appeal of the outdoors continues to bring people to Crosby and infuse the economic engine of the Cuyuna Range communities.

The Drunken Noodle, The Lake and Company Shop and the Crosby Lofts all hosted open houses, gathering a crowd Wednesday, June 14, 2023. on a corner of 102 W. Main St. in Crosby. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Several new openings were highlighted Wednesday, June 14, in Crosby.

The Drunken Noodle, Lake and Company and the Crosby Lofts all hosted open houses, gathering a crowd on a corner of 102 W. Main St. in Crosby as people sought a chance to sample the Drunken Noodle’s offerings.

Drunken Noodles features fresh, traditional, Thai dishes with locally sourced ingredients, and other innovative southeast Asian cuisine.

A dish of Pad Thai at Drunken Noodle in Crosby. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The restaurant’s signature Thai dish is described on the restaurant’s website as “wide-rice noodles, pan-fried with a caramel-like oyster sauce, fresh bell peppers, Thai basil and chillies, with shrimp, chicken, pork, beef, tofu or nothing at all. Resistance is useless.”

And there was no resistance in those gathered Wednesday as the restaurant's draw was apparent with a line outside waiting to go in. Once the doors opened for the open house, people stopped in hoping the Drunken Noodle was already open so they could order from the menu and take a seat, but the restaurant actually officially opens Tuesday, June 20.

Megan Kellin, right, Sean Pease, Doug Arndt, Susan Arndt and Thamrong “Keng” Dechawuth, on the far left, pose in front of their businesses Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on Main Street in Crosby. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Thamrong “Keng” Dechawuth, owns the Thai restaurants, the Drunken Noodle in Fargo, North Dakota, and Tara Thai in Bemidji, has a mushroom farm in a small community north of Bemidji and is the new owner of 612 Station in downtown Brainerd. Dechawuth currently lives in downtown Brainerd as well.

A native of Thailand, Dechawuth came to the United States to study electrical engineering at the University of Southern California in the late 1990s and graduated with a Master’s Degree in 2000. A news release about the Drunken Noodle noted he found his true passion in the restaurant industry and opened Drunken Noodle in Fargo in 2009.

Thamrong “Keng” Dechawuth, owns the Thai restaurants, the Drunken Noodle in Fargo, North Dakota, and Tara Thai in Bemidji, has a mushroom farm in a small community north of Bemidji and is the new owner of 612 Station in downtown Brainerd. Dechawuth currently lives in downtown Brainerd as well. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Opening a family restaurant in Crosby, Dechawuth said the food they are preparing is something people can take with them and work well as they go out on a boat, or plan an outing, in addition to eating in the restaurant. The food, which remains warm and good for some time after leaving the restaurant, will make a run from Brainerd and Baxter and an easy trip to get authentic Thai food and even bring it back home.

“I believe if you make good food at a reasonable price, people are going to come,” Dechawuth said Wednesday.

The restaurant is opening in a 109-year-old restored brick building with eight Crosby Lofts and a second floor deck above. The first guests for the new Crosby Lofts were arriving Friday, June 16.

Owners of the building reported they sought out Dechawuth after a survey of Crosby Lofts guests pointed to a need for Thai/Asian food and they learned about him after they reviewed restaurants in northern Minnesota.

Susan and Doug Arndt, partners with Nick Summers, in the 30 West Main project that created the Crosby Lofts, a boutique hotel catering to the people being drawn to Cuyuna. A multi-story brick building across the street has two residential floors in the restored 120-year-old building with a Rafferty’s restaurant on the main floor.

A room in the Crosby Lofts at 102 W. Main St. in Crosby. The Crosby Lofts hosted their first guests Friday, June 16, 2023, in the additional eight loft spaces. More rooms are in the Crosby Lofts other building across the street. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

“The rooms at Crosby Lofts are a fully-restored destination of the storied Cuyuna Iron Range,” the Crosby Lofts website states. “A remarkable inn that’s perfect for small groups, and a favorite of cyclists, paddlers, and visitors looking for a modest, yet elegant, Main Street Crosby lodging adventure.”

Crosby Lofts provide lodging and lockers to securely lock bicycles and equipment. There is also a second floor deck on both the original Crosby Lofts building and the new edition across the street with the Drunken Noodle.

The mixed use is blending people and restaurants and shops for a vibrant downtown experience. Doug Arndt said the city of Crosby and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation were dreams to work with and the projects wouldn’t have happened with the IRRR. Susan Arndt said it didn’t take long to book reservations for the new rooms.

A second story deck at the Crosby Lofts on Main Street in Crosby offer a view of the bustling city and a place to relax after spending time in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The Arndts said they were really lucky to get Dechawuth and the Drunken Noodle and Lake and Company to be part of their efforts. Parents of ski racers, the Arndts, who divide time between the Cuyuna area and their Twin Cities home, spent time out West as well in mountain towns. They tried mountain biking and they saw the same draw of the Cuyuna area with the same ingredients to those communities drawing people to the West.

The second Crosby Lofts edition renovated the space from two antique stores and five apartments that needed plenty of work. Susan Arndt said they were motivated by beautifully sound brick buildings that needed attention to bring them back to life.

“They have incredible bones,” she said. “There is no reason they shouldn’t be revamped to help the community.”

A bath in the renovated Crosby Lofts on Main Street in Crosby. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The Arndts also point to the jobs created in the restored buildings and there are opportunities to do more. They note the work that went on with people who saw the potential before them, Victual and the Red Raven to name just two, and now they hope others will come in and restore more of the original buildings before time makes that impossible.

Susan and Doug Arndt note their own summer romance began 45 years ago when they were summer people and their families had cabins in the Brainerd lakes area. Putting effort and resources into renovating the historic buildings, they said, gave them a way to give back to the community.

“It’s really fun, to know what this looked like in the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and today and know we had a little to do with it,” Susan Arndt said.

Lake and Company is a hub for the adventurous spirit with clothing, house goods, gifts. The Crosby store represents the fourth location for the company, adding to the list of stores in Grand Rapids, Stillwater in Minnesota and Steamboat Springs in Colorado.<br/><br/><br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Lake and Company

Lake and Company is a hub for the adventurous spirit with clothing, house goods, gifts. Sean Pease and Megan Kellin are behind the new store. Pease said they are also adding a guide service for mountain biking and paddleboarding, which he described as similar to the type of a concierge service provided in Europe. The Crosby store represents the fourth location for the company, adding to the list of stores in Grand Rapids, Stillwater in Minnesota and Steamboat Springs in Colorado.

Lake and Company is a socially conscious magazine and shop.

Sean Pease and Megan Kellin, left, talk with customers Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in their The Lake and Company Shop on Main Street in Crosby. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Asked why the business looks to be part of small towns and main streets, Kellin said she loved the mission of being in up and coming communities whether that’s lake or mountain towns. She said the strength of those communities can’t be underestimated and in Crosby that market is exploding. The business is also building on a populace that reconnected with nature in a significant way during the pandemic and embraced the great outdoors, whether in a rugged way or connecting while keeping more creature comforts.

“I love Main Street America,” Kellin said. “The power of downtown is what every community has.”

Shoppers browse in The Lake and Company Shop on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Crosby. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Kellin said Lake and Company is able to compete, even with online shopping pressures, because it is a hub of information as well and is a place people want to go. The socially conscious, give-back mission of the business is a draw.

“You can’t find all of those products at Amazon,” Kellin said “... Having a place to gather is a secret sauce.”

Cuyuna Cabin Collection

One event was a day earlier. Tuesday, the Cuyuna Cabin Collection was highlighted at an open house and ribbon cutting as well.

“Cuyuna Cabin Collection provides an atmosphere where connections thrive and adventures begin,” the company states on its website. “We built our cabins with a desire to bring you luxury lodging options in an area with incredible natural resources. From biking on the world-class Cuyuna trails to paddle boarding the crystal clear mine lakes, there is an abundance of activities and space for everyone to reconnect with nature and themselves.”

The Cuyuna Cabin Collection of four cabins in Crosby, ranging from one to three bedrooms, borders the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area and Cuyuna Lakes State Trail.

“Loaded with amenities: Private yards with firepits, luxurious spa-like bathrooms, ultra comfortable living and sleeping areas, fully stocked kitchens and so much more,” Cuyuna Cabin Collection reported. “We specifically designed each space to exude coziness and enjoyment.”

People gather for a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, along Main Street in Crosby for Drunken Noodle, Crosby Lofts and The Lake and Company Shop at 102 W. Main St. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

