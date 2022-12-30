Bryan Jelinski picks his last tie

BRAINERD — Bryan Jelinski’s holiday tie would be on display about now as store director at Cub Foods in northeast Brainerd.

His extensive tie selection personalized the white shirt of what was basically his work uniform for decades. As he counted down 50 days to retirement earlier this fall, his wife cleared off his tie rack and put in 50 ties. Each day the ties on the rack dwindled as the worn ones built in a pile beneath.

“And so as we were counting down the days … to see that last tie was pretty emotional,” Jelinski said.

The last one hanging on the rack for the last day was a Harley-Davidson tie.

In the last three years, Jelinski and his wife found themselves part of that age where they both buried their parents and took some time to think of their working lives. After decades of hard work, their goal was to get out and enjoy life — like motorcycling in the heartland — while they still have their health.

“I'm excited to see what it's like to enjoy a holiday without the hustle and bustle of the retail grocery business.”

As he counted down 50 days to retirement earlier this summer, Byran Jelinski's wife Christie cleared off his tie rack and put in 50 ties. Each day the ties on the rack dwindled as the worn ones built in a pile beneath. "To see that last tie was pretty emotional,” Jelinski said. Contributed

Jelinski was entering his senior year in high school when a friend wanted him to come and work with him at a small SuperValu store in Little Falls. Jelinski describes himself as a farm kid who was one actually attending a one-room school house where the teacher taught eight grades and the school had no indoor plumbing. When those schools were shut down, Jelinski got on the bus to attend school in Little Falls, where he graduated.

He was a teenager who wanted a car when the job as a “carry-out boy” meant an income. He then went on to a vocational school in St. Cloud for sales management and graduated early, becoming a full-time employee at the store, then becoming assistant manager. Jelinski worked there until 1985 when he heard about the County Market to open in northeast Brainerd.

He wanted to spread his wings and applied for and got a job as the 4 p.m. to midnight scanning coordinator and manager on duty. He hung up all the price tags and was in charge of the store for those hours. Jelinski worked his way around the store, becoming a deli manager, working in produce and dairy/frozen foods. He had the background from his Little Falls days so it was easy to move from one department to the next. In 1994, he was offered the job as store manager of the SuperValu store in Garrison as the Quisberg family expanded their store ownership there. Two years later, he came back to Brainerd as store manager.

Bryan Jelinski stands in the Supervalu store in Garrison in 1994 in his first position as a store director. Contributed

“And so I was still involved when we opened up the Baxter store in 1991 and getting that store going too, so I was grocery manager over there as well and kind of flipped back and forth,” Jelinski said of the opening of Baxter County Market. He was also part of the branding changes as the groceries became Cub Foods stores and was the store director for the first Cub Foods store in Baxter in 1999. He came back to the Brainerd store when it became a Cub Foods store in 2002.

A newspaper clipping of the Cub Foods store opening in Brainerd highlights the Quisberg family and Bryan Jelinski as store manager. Contributed

“And I’ve been here for the last 20 years already,” Jelinski said. “That time has gone by so quickly. So I’ve had just the amazing opportunities that the Quisberg family has given me to be able to move up and to run my own store. I had a goal — and you know all of us growing up want to have a goal — and my goal was never to own a store. My goal was to run my own store.”

Jelinski put a time table on his goal as well. He wanted to run a store by the time he was 30. He missed that goal by six months.

“It’s been a great career, it really has,” Jelinski said. “We have seen so many changes.”

He started out pricing groceries. Scanners were just starting to come out. If anyone would have told him 44 years ago they would be selling bottled water, he said the response would have been laughter.

“Today, I’ve got 64 feet of water down there in a variety of different gallons and 24 packs and 12 packs,” Jelinski said and smiled. “I mean, that’s how much the industry has changed for that. But it's been incredible.”

During his first year, working as a cashier meant punching the round keys and using a lever. He started in a store that was 6,700 square feet and ended up running a 65,000-square-foot store.

Bryan Jelinski sits at his desk in his office on the grand opening date for the Brainerd Cub Foods store in 2002. Contributed

“So just kind of tells you where that went from a little boy who grew up on the farm and went to a one-room schoolhouse,” Jelinski said.

Chris Quisberg, president of S & R Quisberg Inc., said he could talk about Jelinski all day and working with him was such an honor.

“Bryan is much more than just a co-worker to me, he’s become a great friend as well,” Quisberg said.

While he thought about those early beginnings in an upstairs office in the Cub Foods in Brainerd with the bustling store below, his earpiece and mobile connection to phone calls and interior store traffic talk was active nearly constantly. It’s a tether to the store that is connected 24-hours a day. Along with the technology changes, the first thing Jelinski thought of considering his career were the people he’s known over the years. He’s hired three generations from the same family.

The County Market in Baxter was later rebranded to a Cub Foods store. Contributed

“Pretty rewarding to be able to look back on that and see that I somehow or another have impacted thousands of people’s lives,” he said. “I’m hoping that majority of that was for the better … I'm a black and white guy, you know, there's not a whole lot of gray area in my life. So they always know which line to walk. And I think they really appreciated that side of leadership where we knew where the line was drawn in the sand. You're either on time or you're not, you know, there's no gray area here. … And you take these young kids and you develop them into, you know, potential leaders. I've had kids that have gone into the military and kids that went onto the Secret Service.”

Jelinski said he’s had kids working for him who went on to be leaders in a hospital. It’s rewarding, Jelinski said, to know they got their start in the grocery store. And it’s not just employees, Jelinski thinks of the generations of customers as well. Those connections have been priceless, he said.

“And that's the beauty of being in a small town, you get to know your customers,” Jelinski said.

Other changes over the years have been in food safety. When he first started, the meat room had an old butcher block and sawdust on the floor. Now, areas are temperature controlled. Items are washed, rinsed and sanitized. Food safety is probably one of the biggest changes over the years the industry has implemented, Jelinski said.

“This just happens to be something that we've become very passionate about, making sure that our trucks are getting unloaded in a timely fashion, getting them into the cooler, into the freezer. Again, the cold stays cold and hot, stays hot. But that food safety is really, really important to where that has changed,” he said.

Coolers with wood walls and doors are now all stainless steel and monitored by computers to make sure the refrigeration doesn’t fluctuate.

Things continue to change. Jelinski noted they would have never believed a decade ago they’d be doing online shopping. Today, it’s a reality of changing demands. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that online ability became a lifeline for a lot of people, he said.

“We have reinvested in employees, we've reinvested in buildings to create that shopping experience,” Jelinski said of providing customers with the cutting edge of technology, more selection and larger buildings to serve a growing area.

A clipping shows Bryan Jelinski and Bob Heldt as store managers. Contributed

Online shopping has dropped a little from the pandemic peak and was affected by inflation as people cut back, but Jelinski said it remains steady. They have grown children who live out of town ordering groceries delivered for their parents. People also order groceries for a drive-up pickup while on their way to the cabin or stopping to get groceries after picking up their kids at school. It’s all about saving time. Jelinski sees that continuing to grow in the future.

“I don't see it going away,” Jelinski said. “The investment that we've made on equipment and technology and staffing, we're not expecting that to go away at all.”

Food only available certain times a year, now comes from across the globe meaning strawberries, for example, are always in the store. Having food of all kinds to respond to food allergies, is also a change over the years.

“I think the biggest change down the road will continue to be technology right now on how we get stuff from from field to fork,” he said.

What did go away with the pandemic was the 24-hour grocery store and Jelinski doesn’t see that coming back any time soon. He said it is a matter of staffing and safety.

County Market was open 24 hours and those hours continued when it became a Cub Foods. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that and the return to 24 hours is not expected anytime soon. Contributed

The pandemic also put a few things in perspective for a lot of workers as far as what they wanted to do with their careers, their retirement, their time. It was the first time Jelinski saw empty shelves in an open store.

“I never would have experienced in my life, that we would have empty shelves that we had when COVID first hit. I mean the toilet paper thing. Crazy. Crazy. I've seen empty shelves when we were building a store — not when we had a store that was in operation.”

Jelinski said it was also the first time in his career where people were coming in and thanking them for their work.

“It was very, very emotional just to hear those words of thanks,” he said. He noted it was also a time when he couldn’t have been more grateful to lead a group of people who did so much just for the appreciation of doing their job.

Bryan Jelinski waves as he exits the Brainerd Cub Foods store on his last official day. Contributed

So much has changed, from burning cardboard with a fire going all day to recycling it and all their plastics. Jelinski said they have 15-20 cardboard bales a week weighing 800-1,000 pounds that used to be burned and now are recycled. Food goes to the Salvation Army and to farmers for use with livestock.

Jelinski is used to working 50 hours a week. His two longest work weeks had 128 hours and 119 hours. He said he’s called in sick twice, and was in the hospital both those times. With retirement, he said he is looking forward to seeing what it is like to have two days off in a row, to traveling, to golfing and being in the great outdoors.

If COVID hadn’t hit, Jelinski thinks he might still be working, but he remembered a quote someone told him when they were burying his dad that no one says they wish they would have worked more on their tombstone. Looking back, he said he has no regrets about his career and has been blessed to grow with the company and make those personal connections.

Now he’s excited to see what comes next.

“I’ve given it 100% for the last 44 years and given everything that I have, and given up a lot for my career, and I'm OK with that. But now it's the next chapter.”

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.

