Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Butterfly Events and Wedding Planning spreads its wings

Tami Olson and Jordan Anderson are the co-owners of Butterfly Events and Wedding Planning and hope to use their experience in hospitality to help people on their special day.

Two women pose for a photo
Jordan Anderson, left, and Tami Olson, right, the co-owners of Butterfly Event and Wedding Planning, hope to use their experience in hospitality when planning someone else's special day.
Contributed
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
November 26, 2022 07:55 AM
BRAINERD — Jordan Anderson and Tami Olson are using their experience in hospitality to help plan events and weddings.

Butterfly Event and Wedding Planning opened in July of 2021 by Olson and Anderson. The duo spent the first four months advertising and getting their name out there before taking their first client in November. Both Anderson and Olson were in hospitality for years before opening and decided it was time to stop working for someone else.

The two met at a previous job. Olson was working as a food and beverage manager and hired Anderson as a server. The two became friends and Anderson followed Olson to another job, where they continued to work together.

The name Butterfly Event and Wedding Planning is meant to signify growth. Olson has a few butterfly tattoos to symbolize her blooming into something new. She took the meaning behind her tattoos and they named the company after that idea.

Anderson and Olson’s company offers everything from partial to full event planning, consultation and management. They cover a wide variety of events from weddings to graduation parties to family reunions. Their goal is to make sure their clients can relax and enjoy their special day.

Olson grew up in the Mille Lacs Lake area and worked in hospitality for 26 years, with 14 years in restaurant management. Anderson, originally from Crosby, worked in the hospitality industry for eight years.

Between their age gap, opposite personalities and different business approaches, the duo found they were effective in running a business together.

“We have like a 15-year age gap between the two of us and sometimes that can be very helpful,” Olson said. “Sometimes I have a little bit of an older style, where she brings in more of the new style of things. So we balance each other out in that regard.”

Olson might understand the mind of a 40-year-old, while Anderson might understand more about a 20-year-old’s style.

Anderson is more of a type-A person compared to her counterpart, she said. She is the more organized and analytical half and Olson is more relaxed, they said. Olson is also the more comforting one if something happens, where Anderson would rather fix the problem and continue on, according to Anderson.

The difference in personalities can cause clashes, but both said they know it’s not about them at the end of the day. They said they have a mutual goal and a mutual understanding they aren’t going to always agree.

The two said they have a good work balance and that continues into their lives outside of work. Both Anderson and Olson have other jobs. They also have family and social lives to balance and make sure each other are handling everything in a manageable way. Sometimes, one will be doing more work with their company than the other to give them a small break if it is needed.

“What sets us apart from a lot of other people is, you book us and you get two of us for the price of one,” Olson said.

“We're not here to nickel and dime people, like other companies are just trying to make sure that their day is perfect,” Anderson added.

They want to be affordable for people without devaluing their time and effort, said Anderson.

Most of their business jobs have been in the Twin Cities. They are listed on different websites like The Knot and WeddingWire as preferred vendors in the Cities.

According to the duo, the hardest part about opening their business has been finding the confidence they know what they are doing. Having the confidence to put themselves out there and make a name for themselves was hard for them, but they have faith in their abilities, said Anderson.

Eventually they said they want to make Butterfly Event and Wedding Planning their full-time jobs, but they will continue to build their business in the meantime.

SARA GUYMON, Brainerd Dispatch, staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5851 or sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com

