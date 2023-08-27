CNET: The best record players for 2023

With the sales of vinyl booming, music fans will tell you there's nothing that compares to the rich sound of a record player. There's an intrinsic joy to picking out one of your favorite records, pulling it out of its sleeve and placing it on a turntable. As the needle drops on the vinyl, you're transported elsewhere. Not only is it a completely different experience to streaming, but some folks insist that it makes you feel closer to the artists who made the music.

That's why CNET has tested and rounded up some of the best record players on the market right now. Features vary, but some things to look for include adjustable feet and a speed switch — some of these models even include Bluetooth connectivity. Superior analog sound often requires spending more money, but it's not necessary. If you're a vinyl enthusiast, you could start with something like the $149 Audio-Technica AT-LP60X workhorse — it's simple and it's good. And for more turntable options, check out the full list at https://cnet.co/3P3mhNg .

Fluance RT82

Best record player for the money

CNET TAKE: The Fluance RT82 offers everything you could want except an onboard preamp, so if you have a receiver or amplifier with a dedicated phono input, this is the model to get. I was mightily impressed by the Fluance's well-thought-out inclusions. Auto-start on/off, adjustable feet and even a little bubble-level were included with the user in mind. This high-quality turntable had one of the most entertaining sounds of all of the $300 players, with plenty of insight into recordings as well as a healthy bass kick.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60X. (CNET/TNS) Contributed / CNET/TNS

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X

Best ultra-budget

CNET TAKE: If you're just starting out in vinyl or looking for a cheap turntable to give as a gift, the inexpensive Audio-Technica AT-LP60X belt-driven turntable offers the warm sound you've heard about. Plus, it offers fully automatic operation. It also includes a limited upgrade path with a choice of line or phono output, allowing users to add their own preamp. This automatic turntable is a great value.

The Pro-Ject T1. (Sarah Tew/CNET/TNS) Contributed / Sarah Tew/TNS

Pro-Ject T1

Best under $500

CNET TAKE: The Pro-Ject may be a little pricey, but it shows how spending a little more can reap benefits. In terms of sound quality, it really can bring out the best in your records. It offers refined treble, an expansive, detailed midrange and supple bass. It looks lovely too with its glass platter — second only in appearance to the Audio-Technica (but the Pro-Ject sounds better). The T1's only "problem" is that it's ergonomically awkward — the switch is deep on the left-hand side instead of on the front, and you need to apply a bit of upward force to remove the tonearm from the rest.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: Editor Ty Pendlebury and Copy Editor Jim Hoffman. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit www.cnet.com .

©2023 CNET.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

