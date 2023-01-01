99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cost of Baxter road project increases

Baxter city council approved a change order for the increased amount of $86,985.05 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project.

A railroad crossing sign.
A future railroad crossing on Inglewood Drive on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Baxter. The current railroad crossing at Knollwood Drive is being moved to Inglewood Drive in order to extend Inglewood across Highway 210, the main east/west artery in Baxter, and connect Inglewood with Foley Road.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
January 01, 2023 06:57 AM
BAXTER — The cost of a Baxter road project undertaken this year increased by more than $85,000 after additional work resulted in changes to the original contract.

The Baxter City Council approved a change order Dec. 20 for the increased amount of $86,985.05 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road improvements project. This work is part of creating an alternative north/south route through the city, giving motorists an option besides Highway 371, especially with the future addition creating a railroad crossing and moving the intersection from Knollwood to Inglewood on Highway 210, the main east/west artery in Baxter, and connecting Inglewood with Foley Road.

The change order added:

  • tree removal, 
  • field adjustments to storm sewer manholes, 
  • irrigation repair at The Home Depot, 
  • removal of sewer and water service at the Isle Drive mini roundabout, 
  • grading and restoration at various properties, 
  • subgrade correction and boulevard grading at full-depth reclamation area,
  • removal and replacement of curb and gutter to widen driveway entrances, 
  • and a revision in unit price of trees planted, as the number of trees planted was lowered by greater than 25% of the number estimated in the bid. 

The 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road improvements project was first mentioned in 2020, but was postponed during the pandemic.

Inglewood Project Map 1.JPG
A Widseth Smith Nolting map of the city of Baxter indicates the construction areas of Inglewood Drive and Foley Road for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive and Forthun Road improvement project. Image courtesy of the city of Baxter.
Contributed

The City Council awarded the construction contract to RL Larson Excavating Inc. on April 5 in the amount of $3,539,601.51. The notice to proceed was issued the following day and the contractor began work on May 31.

The project included a 26-foot-wide partial urban section for Foley Road with a 5-foot grass boulevard, 10-foot-wide multipurpose paved trail, 22-foot-wide frontage road next to the Inglewood Drive intersection, water main, sanitary sewer to serve the Perch Lake lots at Inglewood Drive section and a mini-roundabout replacing the T-intersection at Isle Drive and Forthun Road.

The total estimated cost of the improvements as of March was $4,968,423. The portion of the cost to be paid by the city was estimated to be $3,947,980 and the estimated portion to be assessed to benefitting property owners is $1,020,443. The updated city project budget was $4,762,740 with the current state of construction as of Nov. 23.

During the month of November, trees were planted and grass was seeded along Foley Road, striping was completed along with the installation of signs and mailboxes, among other items.

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com . Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/SaraGuymon .

Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
