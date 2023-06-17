Dunmire’s on the Lake to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

BRAINERD — Local restaurant Dunmire’s on the Lake, along Highway 371 north of Brainerd on North Long Lake, will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in late June.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its "America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow" to the restaurant on June 28. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Chris Dunmire about the restaurant’s place in the community, America's Best Restaurants reported. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Dunmire grew up in the family restaurant business, helping his father with The Wharf in Alexandria and then Ernie’s on Gull. He opened his original location, Dunmire’s Bar & Grill, in the summer of 2020.

The menus aim to have something for everyone, including dinner highlights noted as a “Family Favorite.” Burgers, pizzas, pastas and upscale items such as lobster, filets, or duck confit risotto hit every price point and taste, Americas Best Restaurant's reported. Breakfast is served on weekends. Dunmire’s on the Lake also hosts numerous events such as live music, salsa dancing, and comedy shows. A meal prep service called ‘Made Easy’ is also available, offering ready-made meals for pickup.

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.

Restaurants featured on the America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com .

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, Kentucky, travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their its Roadshow. Restaurants are featured not only on the marketing company's Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also each individual establishment’s Facebook page. The company has filmed over 800 episodes.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to reflect a date change when America's Best Restaurants announced the change for filming at Dunmire's.

