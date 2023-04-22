99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

High schoolers explore heavy equipment operation

Central Lakes College, Local 49 partner to give students hands-on experience.

A student uses an excavator in \dirt with an instructor
Local 49 business agent Nate Sogge, right, guides a student during a hands-on event hosted April 15 by Central Lakes College in partnership with the Operating Engineers Pathway.<br/><br/><br/>
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

STAPLES — High school students from across the state tested their skill behind the controls of an excavator and loader at Central Lakes College in Staples Saturday, April 15.

The college hosted the hands-on event in partnership with the Operating Engineers Pathway, an industry-driven career exploration program that’s free to public school students in grades nine through 12.

Run by Minnesota Virtual Academy and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, the Pathway gives students an up-close look at the field of heavy equipment operation and repair, while offering a chance to earn high school, college and apprenticeship credit simultaneously.

Students sit at tables and listen to speaker in a industrial space
High school students and parents from around the state listen to instruction during a hands-on event hosted April 15 by Central Lakes College in partnership with the Operating Engineers Pathway.<br/><br/><br/>
Contributed

Currently in its third year, the Pathway has seen better-than-expected growth, with more than 170 Minnesota students enrolled this spring. The program is the first of its kind in Minnesota, and its success comes as companies report a shortage of skilled labor and as jobs in the trades gain attention for being meaningful careers at good wages.
“There’s an incredible appetite for students and their parents to feel like they’re having a meaningful career pathway and opportunity with industry and education,” said Jenny Winkelaar, director of workforce and community development for Local 49, in a news release.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Pathway students can take four, one-semester classes online that cover topics from equipment fundamentals to grade and construction math. The online classes allow students to remain enrolled in their local high schools. In-person events provide hands-on experience and industry networking opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most unique thing about it is that no school in the state was able to really do a deep dive on heavy equipment, because no school could afford to buy heavy equipment,” Pathway instructor Catherine DesChamps said.

The program’s regular hands-on experiences are hosted by partners like Central Lakes College, which offers a heavy equipment operations and maintenance program whose graduates often enter Local 49’s apprenticeship program.

A student tried an excavator with an instructor
Local 49 business agent Michael Gillson, right, guides a student during a hands-on event hosted April 15 by Central Lakes College in partnership with the Operating Engineers Pathway.<br/><br/><br/>
Contributed

“Nothing beats hands-on learning, and we were excited to give students that experience,” said Andrew Anderson, an instructor at Central Lakes. “High school is an important time for students to explore career paths. We’re proud to partner with the Operating Engineers Pathway to help students see what a rewarding career this can be.”

The Operating Engineers Pathway is now enrolling for the fall semester. Students and parents can learn more at local49.org/pathway or by emailing careerprep@mnva.org.

The program is the first of its kind in Minnesota, and its success comes as companies report a shortage of skilled labor and as jobs in the trades gain attention for being meaningful careers at good wages.

For more information

Central Lakes College Central Lakes College – Brainerd and Staples is a comprehensive community and technical college serving about 5,500 students per year. Its many program offerings include a diploma in heavy equipment operation and maintenance. Learn more at clcmn.edu .

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 has been building the future since 1927. Today it represents more than 14,000 heavy equipment operators, mechanics and stationary engineers across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, making it one of the largest trade unions in the region. Its highly skilled members work in a wide range of industries, from road construction to mining to renewable energy and more. Learn more at local49.org .

Minnesota Virtual Academy is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Operating Engineers Pathway introduces high school students to careers in heavy equipment operation through a unique partnership between Minnesota Virtual Academy and IUOE Local 49. Students can earn four semesters of high school credit while receiving the training necessary to enter the Local 49 apprenticeship program. Learn more at local49.org/pathway .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
ethanol promotion.png
Business
Does E15 have a permanent place at the pump?
April 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Employers set up spots in the Westgate Mall for a job fair
Business
Biz Buzz: Employers seek candidates for job openings
April 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Business
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is moving to a new location
April 21, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Taylor Barth - Second chances
Local
Second chances: ‘Change can be scary’
April 21, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Landscape on Camp Ripley.
Local
Camp Ripley wins top environmental award
April 21, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Traffic travels through slushy snow.
Local
Snow totals add to record-breaking winter
April 21, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Employers set up spots in the Westgate Mall for a job fair
Business
Biz Buzz: Employers seek candidates for job openings
April 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson