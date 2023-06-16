Hobby Lobby officially opens in Baxter

BAXTER — Hobby Lobby officially opened the doors to its expansive space in Baxter.

After a soft opening on June 9 , officials gathered for a short ceremony Monday to launch the opening of the arts and crafts store. The opening is the final piece to the redevelopment of the former J.C. Penney building in Baxter. HomeGoods, which opened late last year, is in part of the building with Hobby Lobby taking the lion’s share of the former big box retailer’s building.

Customers were given maps upon entering Monday. Aisle after aisle displayed items for crafters, along with seasonal decor, home decor, lawn and garden items, and kitchen appliances.

“When I heard there was a Hobby Lobby opening, I knew my family was in trouble,” joked one customer as they entered the store and looked down the long aisles of products filling 64,000 square feet of retail space.

Pete Leeson, store manager, said the soft opening weekend was fantastic for the associates and the community. Leeson said opening the Baxter store has been three years in the making.

Hobby Lobby opened June 9, 2023, in the former J.C. Penney store off Glory Road in Baxter. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Hobby Lobby officials were on hand for the official opening, thanking the store employees for their work in getting the store ready and for keeping it clean and ready for customers going forward, noting the Christian-based company’s commitment to being closed on Sundays.

Leeson has worked for Hobby Lobby in Waite Park and in Willmar. Asked what the store offers, Leeson said, “You name it,” noting the store’s options for crafts, home decor and seasonal items.

“We try to give a wide variety,” Leeson said.

Hobby Lobby opened in Baxter with an official store opening Monday, June 12, 2023. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

He noted Hobby Lobby and HomeGoods are good matches as retail neighbors. His wife, Heidi Leeson, is also store manager at HomeGoods. The two worked together at Walmart in Baxter years ago, Leeson said, before their careers took them elsewhere and they planned on returning to retire to the Brainerd lakes area.

“It just came 10 years early,” Leeson said of being able to come back here.

Leeson is a 1986 graduate of Brainerd High School.

The Hobby Lobby store employs 28.

“The quality of people we have is phenomenal,” Leeson said, noting the Work Force Center assisted with hiring.

Leeson sees a lot of potential in partnerships in the community going forward, noting the Franklin Arts Center and saying the lakes area has a huge arts community.

Baxter Mayor Darrel Olson along with City Council member Connie Lyscio and Baxter staff members Brad Chapulis, city administrator, and Josh Doty, community development director, attended the store opening ceremony.

Customers shop in Hobby Lobby, Monday, June 12, 2023. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Olson said community discussion of when a Hobby Lobby would join the area is one of the longest running rumors with a lot of excitement waiting for this day to happen.

“Most of the area residents were really disappointed when J.C. Penney moved out of this building,” Olson said. “There was nothing we could do about it. We didn’t understand it either, but then you sit there and ponder what is going to happen to that building now. It is too good of a building. It is too good of a location — and it sat empty way too long.”

Customers shop in Hobby Lobby Monday, June 12, 2023, in Baxter. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Olson noted there were many rumors along the way of what business may move into the building but nothing happened.

“It was meant to be for you people here today,” Olson said. “... We are here to celebrate its intended use from this day forward.”

Olson presented a plaque to Hobby Lobby with the council’s wishes for the store’s success.

Lyscio said she could see herself spending a lot of time in the store and was later busy shopping and scouting out the aisles.

With the size of the store, customers spread out quickly and could be heard gathering items for planned events and activities.

Jim Minerich, a former teacher who lives in Breezy Point, was in the card aisle with his wife.

“Oh my gosh,” Minerich said of the store.

Minerich said this was his first time in a Hobby Lobby store. He had a map in one hand. With a fish seminar with children in Canada in his future, he found fish stickers he could incorporate into a project with the children on fish habitat.

Looking at the store, Minerich said, “I’m just impressed. Unbelievable.”

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.

