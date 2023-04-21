Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is moving to a new location

BRAINERD — Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity announced it is movint its offices and ReStore to the East Brainerd Mall this summer.

The move will entail both the affiliate offices and the ReStore.

“If you've been in the ReStore, you've seen the cluttered aisles and limited space,” Habitat for Humanity reported in a news release Friday. “We've outgrown our current location and then some. One of the ReStore's goals has been to ensure that every dollar donated to Lakes Area Habitat goes directly towards our home builds.

“As we expand the number of families we serve, and start new projects like the Cass Lake Initiative, that means we need to ask more of the ReStore from a financial perspective. Moving means growth. It means serving more families. It means a safer, more shopper-friendly, and donation-friendly experience!”

The new space offers more parking, wider shopping aisles and walking spaces inside, less congested donation and pickup spaces.

“After a years-long effort to find a new home for Lakes Area Habitat For Humanity, we are thrilled that patience paid off with securing space in the East Brainerd Mall,” said Kevin Pelkey, executive director of Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity, in the news release. “This new location promises to bring a better shopping and donation experience, and to increase our visibility in the community as we work to serve more families through our affordable homeownership program.”

With the increased square footage of the sales floor, Lakes Area Habitat reported it will be able to sell the same popular products, plus new items that fit with its mission to reuse, reduce, and recycle — keeping gently used items out of the landfill.

“Additionally, there is meeting and conference room space that we are working on plans to share with community groups and other nonprofits that may need space,” Habitat stated.

Lakes Area Habitat will remain in their current location until the construction project in the new location is complete. Habitat reported the Wright Street location was listed for sale and almost immediately purchased.

“The new ownership is allowing us to remain in the space through the summer,” the organization reported. “Through the proceeds of the sale and a capital campaign, the expected increase in donations and sales, the new building will not be a financial burden. Rather, it will be an opportunity to support the growth and mission of the organization.”

For more information, go to www.lakesareahabitat.org/were-moving/ for additional updates as contruction and other details emerge. Lakes Area Habitat has also started an requesntly asked question page that will help answer questions from the community.