Minnesota workforce participation inches past 68%

BRAINERD — One month to the day on his new job, Matt Varilek, new commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, was on the other side of the screen for the DEED’s regular jobs update Thursday, July 20.

In this case, the update highlighted the June workforce numbers, a tight labor market, an update on wage growth and a look at workforce participation numbers.

Varilek, most recently president of the Little Falls Initiative Foundation, which also has offices in Brainerd, was tapped for the state post. DEED is the state's principal economic development agency working with businesses on multiple levels,along with workforce training and development, international trade and community development.

Because we have such a diverse economy, almost anything you would want to do, there's an opportunity here in Minnesota. Matt Varilek, DEED commissioner

Varilek said he’s had a lot to learn because the agency does so much but fortunately the department’s strong team has been efficiently bringing him up to speed. Varilek’s career includes more than six years at the Initiative Foundation and four years with the U.S. Small Business Administration, most recently as its COO.

“The big news is that another 9,017 people have joined the labor market in Minnesota. With those new workers, our labor force participation rate has increased two-tenths of a percent to 68.4%. And that compares to 62.6% nationally, and it says the unemployment rate remains steady at 2.9% in June, the same as the month before. And that also shows that most of the people who joined the labor market in June found jobs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.6%.

Labor participation rates

With low jobless numbers, the question often centers on how many people are outside the labor force who are capable of working but are not seeking jobs.

“Our labor force size grew nicely over the month,” Angelina Nguyen, DEED research director, said. “So that's good news, adding more than 9,000 people, which is an even bigger increase than last month's growth and marking the fourth month in a row of positive growth for our labor force. So as of June our labor force size is 3.11 million people. The number of employees increased by 7,544. And the number of unemployed increased by 1,473.people.”

The labor force participation rate inched up by 2% to 68.4%.

“It's been hovering around 68% for a while, and it remains higher than the U.S. rate by almost 6%. It's still a little, a tiny bit lower than our prepandemic rates of around 70%,” Nguyen said.

We have more job vacancies now than we have unemployed workers looking for work. Angelina Nguyen, DEED research director

Over the year, Minnesota gained almost 71,000 jobs, a 2.4% growth rate. The private sector gained 58,000 jobs, a 2.3% growth rate. The U.S. private sector grew 2.4%.

“So June, over the year, growth in Minnesota is on pace with the national rate and that is good news,” Nguyen said.

“Minnesota's labor force participation rate is well above the national average,” Varilek said. “And as I watched national trends as well, I think the Great Resignation is fading or has faded. We're even seeing voluntary quits decline. And so to the extent that that was part of what was going on, I see it fading now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Nguyen said Minnesota has an aging workforce, something that has been the demographic trend for decades and more retirements around this time was expected.

“And the pandemic, you know, prompted earlier retirements, more retirements,” Nguyen said, adding there was a dip as women dropped out of the workforce because of child care issues or taking care of sick family members. “But the recovery has been good,” Nguyen said. “... This is the fourth month in a row that we've seen more people coming back into the labor force. And the biggest growth of that is due to women coming back in and Black workers as well.”

From an economic perspective Nguyen said a healthy point for an economy is about 4-5% unemployment as there will always be people transitioning between jobs or not working. With the unemployment rate at 2.9%, it’s a tight labor market.

“We have more job vacancies now than we have unemployed workers looking for work,” she said. “So we are actually past the point of having a good balance. So it’s actually a jobseekers market right now.”

Matt Varilek, Initiative Foundation president, was appointed as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Contributed / Initiative Foundation

The tight labor market is why one of DEED’s big focuses is on workforce development, Varilek said, featuring opportunities in high priority sectors. Efforts may be in helping people who are already employed but perhaps not in the right job and those on the sidelines, helping them become aware of the opportunities, focusing on people rather than sectors, Varilek said. He pointed to a recent announcement of $7 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to help bring young people into the workforce and help them with career exploration — how to interview, how to network and more.

“And so those are all the kinds of things we're trying to do to make sure that every Minnesotan has an opportunity to learn about the wonderful opportunities in this economy,” Varilek said.”Because we have such a diverse economy, almost anything you would want to do, there's an opportunity here in Minnesota."

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT

Jobs report

Varilek said even though the state’s labor force numbers increased, Minnesota lost 4,300 jobs in the last month on a seasonally adjusted basis or 0.1%. The private sector in particular lost 6,500 or 0.3%. In the U.S. as a whole, 209,000 jobs were gained during that same period. Over the year, job growth in both Minnesota and the U.S. are up 2.4%.

Nguyen said June job growth was across the main job sectors — including government, trade/transportation/utilities, retail trade, other services, construction, information, education and health services. Mining and logging jobs were unchanged at 6,500 jobs in the state. Three super sectors lost jobs.

Most of June’s job losses came from the Leisure and Hospitality supersector, which shed 5,300 positions on a seasonally adjusted basis, DEED reported.

“After an atypical surge in hiring to meet high consumer demand coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector’s employment is showing signs of returning to a more sustainable level. Despite this month’s job losses, the supersector has created more than 14,200 jobs over the year,” DEED reported.

“And this super sector has had strong growth, you know recovering after the pandemic and it's starting to find an equilibrium point, a more balanced sustainable level of job growth,” Nguyen said.

Angelina Nguyen

The largest loss over the month was in accommodation, food services sector, professional and business services. That supersector lost 2,500 jobs, which is a 0.6% decrease. The sharpest decline was in administrative and support services. Manufacturing lost 2,300 jobs, which is a 0.7% decline spread evenly between durable goods and nondurable goods manufacturing.

Overall, Minnesota had a net decline of 4,300 jobs over the month of June, seasonally adjusted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So looking at the longer term, job growth has been consistently positive ,” Nguyen said, adding the state recovered almost all jobs lost due to the pandemic. “And our job level is back to where it was at in March 2020.”

Wage growth

“Average hourly wages for all private sector workers decreased 91 cents over the month in Minnesota to $34.29 an hour, but over the year it increased 17 cents or a 0.5% growth,” Nguyen said, noting many of the sectors the state has followed since the pandemic still see positive wage growth Manufacturing workers had an almost 6% wage growth. Construction workers had a 9.2% wage growth and finance and insurance had almost 6% wage growth. But she noted some sectors saw no wage growth over the year or even negative wage growth for production workers like transportation and warehouse workers with a decline of 7.2%.

The inflation rate as of June is 3%.

“So overall, it's a mixed picture for wage growth by industry, but overall net positive growth,” Ngyen said.

In a news release about the June numbers, Varilek stated: “More workers mean more good news for Minnesota. Our economy is strong with low unemployment, a growing labor force and recognition as one of the top five states in the nation for business. While job growth didn’t continue this month, the long term trend remains strong: out of the past 12 months, Minnesota has posted job gains in nine of them.”

Other notable details noted on Thursday’s jobs report include

Seven supersectors in Minnesota gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis since last month, including: Government, which gained 2,200 jobs and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, which gained 1,200 jobs.

In addition to Leisure and Hospitality, two supersectors lost jobs over the month: Professional & Business Services lost 2,500 jobs, and Manufacturing lost 2,300 jobs.

All but one supersector posted positive over the year growth in Minnesota. Notable supersectors experienced annual growth that outpaced the nation: Education & Health Services led with the largest growth, up 24,090 jobs (up 4.5% vs. 4.2% nationally); Leisure & Hospitality continued posting big growth, up 14,212 jobs (5.2% vs. 4.7% nationally); and Government was up 12,788 jobs (up 3.1% vs. 2.8%).

Every Metropolitan Statistical Area in Minnesota gained jobs over the year, with the Minneapolis-St. Paul MSA leading with the highest number of total number of jobs added, up 45,105 positions, or 2.3%. The Mankato MSA is leading with the highest rate of job growth, up 3,576 positions, or 6.5%.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.

