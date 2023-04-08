50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Business

Morrie’s Auto Group expands in Little Falls

Morrie's acquired the dealerships from Joe Sexton and Gary Posch, long-time Minnesota auto dealers.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

Morrie's Auto Group, which was founded in Minneapolis, acquired Brandl Little Falls Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, Brandl Auto Connection, and Brandl Mobility Finance in St. Cloud.

Morrie’s Auto reported this acquisition expands the company’s presence in Minnesota as well as its overall Midwest retail coverage across three states: Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Morrie's acquired the dealerships from Joe Sexton and Gary Posch, long-time Minnesota auto dealers.

“We had many other opportunities to sell, but when we reviewed what Morrie’s represented, their professionalism, culture, and values, we knew this would be the right organization to align with for our people and our customers. I’m sure they will have much success in the future,” said Joe Sexton, in a news release.

The acquisition of Little Falls Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, Auto Connection and Mobility Finance provides a natural transition for these businesses, the company reported, stating they share core values and while the transaction will bring increased capabilities, those values for community service will remain the same.

“Morrie's prides itself on connecting people to the life they want and sees itself as playing the role of ‘automotive advocate’ for its customers,” the company stated.

"We are excited to add these dealerships and to extend our financing expertise nationally to the mobility industry to assist the transition toward mobility freedom," said Lance Iserman, CEO of Morrie's, in the news release. "This acquisition further strengthens our offering across the Midwest as we continue to grow and acquire additional stores. The new businesses share a similar strategy and community approach to that of Morrie’s, with a customer friendly, best-price sales process, customer-centric financing expertise and a focus on customer experience. We look forward to working with the existing team to drive benefits for our customers, employees and brand partners."

This acquisition is well aligned with Morrie's strategy to acquire strong dealer groups in the Midwest. Including this deal, Morrie's reported it has acquired 16 additional locations since 2016 (and 12 locations since 2021) through eight transactions. Morrie’s now represents 21 brands
across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes, RAM, Subaru, and Volkswagen.

In addition to the opportunity to serve the people of Little Falls and St. Cloud and now nationally with Mobility Finance, Morrie's reported it is looking forward to enhancing its charitable giving activities. To learn more about Morrie's Giving, visit morries.com/morries-giving/.

Morrie's Auto Group was founded in 1960 and has grown to become one of the leading dealership groups in the Midwest. In 2016, Morrie's transitioned from being a primarily family-owned business to a partnership structure that includes management and Fremont Private Holdings, the direct investment arm of Fremont Group. Fremont Group is the family investment office of the Bechtel family.

