Ruttger’s becomes part of Odyssey Resorts

BAY LAKE — A new company with a stable of resorts along Lake Superior is adding Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort to its properties.

Ruttger’s, part of the Brainerd lakes area since 1898, is now part of Odyssey Resorts Family of Properties. Odyssey Resorts expansion to the Brainerd lakes area brings their resort total to nine. The company's properties are in Lutsen, Duluth, Two Harbors and Grand Marais.

“ Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort and the Ruttger family name are synonymous with tourism in Minnesota and the Brainerd Lakes Area,” a news release from Odyssey Resorts stated. “As Minnesota’s first resort, the property is one of the state’s most iconic vacation destinations. For generations, the property has welcomed guests with exceptional dining, golf, outdoor activities, and conference venues.

Odyssey reported it has long admired the success of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort.

Odyssey noted Ruttger’s proximity to the Twin Cities, its size with about 500 acres, the Jack’s 18 and Alec’s 9 golf courses, along with amenities such as the White Oak Grill, Ruby’s Dining Room, Auntie M’s Coffee Shop, The Garage, and Ann’s Bay Lake Boutique, in addition to guest lodging and conference facilities.

Odyssey Resorts, new owners of Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort near Deerwood, stated it is deeply rooted in Minnesota’s hospitality and tourism industry. “As Minnesota’s largest developer of resort properties and a leader in fractional vacation home ownership, the company has grown to nine unique vacation destinations in Minnesota,” the company stated in a news release. Contributed

“Odyssey will be building on Ruttger’s legacy by preserving and enhancing the iconic brand,” the company stated. “For Odyssey Resorts, expanding its footprint to the Brainerd Lakes area enhances options for vacationers through increased accommodations and recreation such as fishing, golf, tennis, pickleball, boating, swimming, water skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and more. Alec’s 9 golf course was recently remodeled and will re-open later this year. Odyssey Resorts is also evaluating opportunities to update guest rooms and further enhance the property’s amenities in the coming months.”

Known as Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge for decades, Ruttger’s was part of the top large family owned resorts in the lakes area. In the fall of 2020, the Ruttger family announced it was selling the state’s oldest continually owned family resort after more than 120 years of ownership. The resort was sold to 1898 Investments LLC, a Minnesota-based company that planned to renovate and expand the historic resort on Bay Lake near Deerwood.

President Chris Ruttger of Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge sits on the deck with Bay Lake behind him in 2018 and talks about all the traditions and memories that have been made throughout the resort’s 120-year history. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The sale came when there were still a lot of unknowns with the COVID-19 pandemic, which would turn out to bring a strong interest in outdoor recreation and getting away from the Twin Cities metro area with seasonal residents making their second homes a full-time base for remote work.

Chris Ruttger stayed on as a member of the board of directors after the sale.

“I grew up knowing how special this place is, not just to us but for so many. Ruttger’s is an iconic part of Minnesota, and as a family member, I’m excited to see its legacy continue. Just as every Ruttger’s generation brought their own innovations to the property, our relationship with Odyssey now means we’ll be creating unforgettable memories for many years to come,” said Chris Ruttger in a news release regarding the sale to Odyssey Resorts.

Mike Cameron, the general manager of Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort, will continue in his role, along with other team members, Odyssey Resorts reported..

Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort near Deerwood. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Odyssey stated it is deeply rooted in Minnesota’s hospitality and tourism industry. “As Minnesota’s largest developer of resort properties and a leader in fractional vacation home ownership, the company has grown to nine unique vacation destinations in Minnesota,” the company stated.

In addition to Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort, Odyssey also operates East Bay Suites in Grand Marais, Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen, Lutsen Sea Villas in Lutsen, Mountain Inn at Lutsen , Breezy Point Cabins on Lake Superior in Two Harbors, Larsmont Cottages in Two Harbors, Grand Superior Lodge in Two Harbors and Beacon Pointe in Duluth.

“Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort is known throughout the country for one-of-a-kind vacation experiences. Odyssey Resorts is excited about sharing this tremendous property with the next generation of visitors,” said Aaron Bosanko, vice president of sales and marketing at Odyssey Resorts. “As always, our guests are at the heart of our business. They can expect to experience the same level of great service as Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort and Odyssey work together to continually meet and exceed expectations.”

Blackburn Investment Management, a Minnesota-based group of private investors, is the lead investor in Odyssey Resorts.

“The core focus with all of our resort properties is to continuously improve the guest experience and increase the value we provide. Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort, and the Brainerd Lakes area, present an exciting opportunity and we are thrilled to expand our family of leading resort properties,” said T.J. McMillan, CEO of Blackburn Investment Management, in the news release. "Today's announcement is the result of a true collaborative effort. We are grateful for the support of our partners. The Ruttger family earned a reputation for excellence and a legion of loyal guests through hard work and innovation. The team at 1898 Investments laid the foundation for the exciting transformation of this tremendous property. We look forward to building on the success of the resort to ensure it meets the expectations of our guests now and into the future. We have exciting plans in store, and we can’t wait to share Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort with new and old friends alike for generations to come.”

People enjoy the festivities Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during Oktoberfest at Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Ruttger’s history

Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge was founded in 1898 by Joseph and Josephine Ruttger. Their four sons all grew to become leaders in the resort industry and were influential in the early development of the Brainerd lakes area as a tourism destination. At one time, the Ruttger family owned and operated five resorts in the area.

Joseph Ruttger came to the United States from Germany, eventually ending up in St. Paul, where he worked as a machinist. When respiratory illness threatened his health, he left the city and arrived in Bay Lake as part of a cooperative farming colony experiment. His job was to revive a former sawmill.

That didn't pan out, but Ruttger never left the area. He homesteaded Big Island on Bay Lake, known today as Malkerson Isle of the Pines and located across from today's resort. He married Josephine, and the couple lived on the island. In 1894, Ruttger traded the island to be on the mainland and came by rail to Deerwood.

As more people ventured to the area to fish and to keep cool by the lake, they sought a place to stay and have meals. First they stayed in tents, and then Joe and Josie rented their four sons' rooms and Josie began charging for the meals she cooked.

Jack and his wife Ann Ruttger took over management in 1955. Their son, Chris Ruttger, took over management in 1992. In 2022, the resort employed about 300 at the peak of the season.

