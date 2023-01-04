2023 Crow Wing Co. Resource Guide

This is the fifth year of publishing the Crow Wing County Resource Guide, which helps area residents navigate with information on services and organizations. The 2023 Crow Wing County Resource Guide is again filled with information about the county, area cities, schools, churches and nonprofit organizations. There are also stories about the interesting history and significant landmarks for our county. The guide is also full of contact information for emergency/medical, cities and townships, county and older adult services.

Thanks to the advertisers who support the Resource Guide, which earned third place for local magazines in the Brainerd area’s “Best of” voting in 2022.

We apologize in advance to any group or organization accidentally omitted from our listings. Please contact us at (218) 855-5855 and we will update our digital edition and include the information in future years.

Thank you and enjoy our 2023 Crow Wing County Residential Resource Guide.

Pete Mohs, Publisher, Brainerd Dispatch/Echo Journal

INSIDE:

Area event calendar • Crow Wing County history • Emergency directory • Medical directory • Mental health directory • Crow Wing County Government • State and Federal Government • Cities • City information • Township information • Crow Wing County map • Schools • College • County Services • Older adults • Churches • Nonprofit organizations • Historical landmarks • County trails & libraries • Redistricting update

ABOUT THE COVER:

Brainerd Dispatch photographer Kelly Humphrey captured the flight of an eagle following a release northwest of Garrison in October after being rehabilitated by Wild and Free Rehabilitation Center.

