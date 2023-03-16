2023 Cuyuna Lakes Visitor Guide

We invite you to join us in the Cuyuna Lakes — home to the cities of Bay Lake, Crosby, Cuyuna, Deerwood, Emily, Ironton, Riverton and Trommald. Our unique communities offer small town charm nestled in the heart of lake country. We are excited to welcome you as our guest.

Featuring:

• New (and Improved) in the Area • About our Waters

Area Attractions:

ADVERTISEMENT

• Arts & Culture • Outdoor Recreation • Family Fun • Drive Along America’s Scenic Byway • Winter Adventures

Area Maps:

• Mountain Bike Trail Maps • Snowmobile Trail Map

Community:

History • Accommodations • Relocation Information • Community Events • Our Chamber • Member Directory • Chamber Events

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes the Cuyuna Lakes so unique? Born from a once burgeoning ore and taconite mining operation, the Cuyuna Iron Range produced over a 100 million tons of high-manganese ore during WWI and WWII. The range was also home to the Scorpion Snowmobile company, which produced and sold its famous sleds in the Crosby area. When both industries stopped production in the 1980s, the area became unsure of what the future would bring. Enter the Cuyuna Country State Recreational Area.

The abandoned mining pits were reclaimed by nature, forming miles of crystal-clear lakes. Perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming and fi shing, these pristine bodies of water are something special, and became a favorite destination for the local crowd. Then, with the foresight of several area residents, the mountainous landscape that was created from mining was transformed into globally recognized mountain biking and hiking trail systems that are utilized year-round, making the Cuyuna Lakes a perfect destination for outdoor adventure.

As the recreational area has grown, so have our business communities. The Cuyuna Lakes has a vibrant entertainment scene, with several award-winning restaurants, co ee shops, a brewery, specialty gift shops and boutiques lining our main streets. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy in the Cuyuna Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.