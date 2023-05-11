99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Exclusive
2023 Kids Ad Design - Brainerd Dispatch

Kids learn about advertising.

Detail from the cover of the 2023 Kids Ad Design Contest - Brainerd Dispatch. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (< and >) on the left and right sides of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the magazine full screen size.
Brainerd Dispatch
By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Today at 2:27 PM

Thank You, to all the advertisers below that participated and helped to make this contest and learning experience possible:

• Abra Auto Body & Glass • Auto Import • Auto Smith • Brainerd General Rental • Central Lakes College • Clow Stamping Company • Consolidated Telephone • Crow Wing Power • Cub Foods Baxter • Deerwood Bank • Fancy Pants Chocolates • Greenheck Auto Glass • Gull Lake Glass • Hanneken Insurance • Hirshfield's Of Baxter • Holiday Inn Express Of Baxter • Hytec Construction • Iseman Homes • Just For Kix • Lake Country Toyota • Lakes Area Habitat For Humanity • Lakes Area Habitat For Humanity Restore • Lakes Chiropractic • M And M Express Sales And Service • Mills Ford • Mills GMC • Mills Honda • MN Inboards • Morey's Seafood Market • Northern Eye Center • Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake Pizza • Positive Realty • Quality Equipment Sales & Service • Radco • Rapid River Lodge - Comfort Suites • Reichert Bus Service • Schaefer's Foods • Shannon's Auto Body • Tanner Motors • The Body Works • Von Hanson's Meats • Wilderness Land Clearing & Mulching • WW Thompson Concrete

Thank You, to the awesome schools that participated in the 2023 Kids Ad Design Contest:

• Baxter Elementary School • Discovery Woods Montessori School • Forestview Middle School • Garfield Elementary School • Harrison Elementary School • Lake Region Christian School • Lowell Elementary School • Pillager Elementary School • Riverside Elementary School

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

