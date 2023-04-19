99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Brainerd Public Schools Magazine - Spring 2023

A Place to Belong. Opportunity. Innovation. Success.

prm-2023-BPS-spring-issue.jpg
Detail from the cover of the Spring 2023 issue of Brainerd Public Schools Magazine. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (&lt; and &gt;) on the left and right sides of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the magazine full screen size.
BPS Magazine
By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

ON THE COVER: Students work on welding projects in one of Curtis Brisk’s welding classes at Brainerd High School. Photo by Joey Halvorson.

CONTENT:

• Welcome Spring 2023: Superintendent’s Letter

A place to belong...Brainerd Public Schools

ADVERTISEMENT

By Dr. Heidi Hahn, Superintendent Of Schools

As Minnesotans, it’s a rite of passage to be overly enthusiastic and in awe of springtime; the sun shines stronger, flowers start peeking out of the ground, and everything is new again. Fittingly, it’s also a busy and exciting time at the District as we look forward to several senior recognition ceremonies and graduation — the perfect time to pause and reflect on the amazing people and programs in our schools and community!

Read all of Dr. Hahn's welcome in the magazine!

—- —- —- —- —-

• Legendary Women Lincoln Education Center: Setting students up for success

ADVERTISEMENT

• Alumni Spotlight: Foy brothers

• World of opportunities with welding program

• The three Cs lead to blue ribbons at Lowell Elementary

• BPS archivist devotes time to district’s 150th anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

• Adventures at a glance

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

What To Read Next
A man speaking in front of a map.
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for April 19
April 19, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MomslittlehelperTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 19
April 19, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
041123-ask-a-trooper-autonomous.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is autonomous driving legal in Minnesota?
April 18, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Matthew Perry book
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘My mind is out to kill me’
April 19, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Golfers practicing in a gym.
Prep
Girls Golf: Warriors hope to be sharp come playoff time
April 19, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Golfers on field during practice.
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors load roster with section and state experience
April 19, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Brainerd council reviews on-street trailer parking regulations
April 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke