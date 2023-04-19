Brainerd Public Schools Magazine - Spring 2023

ON THE COVER: Students work on welding projects in one of Curtis Brisk’s welding classes at Brainerd High School. Photo by Joey Halvorson.

CONTENT:

• Welcome Spring 2023: Superintendent’s Letter

A place to belong...Brainerd Public Schools

ADVERTISEMENT

By Dr. Heidi Hahn, Superintendent Of Schools

As Minnesotans, it’s a rite of passage to be overly enthusiastic and in awe of springtime; the sun shines stronger, flowers start peeking out of the ground, and everything is new again. Fittingly, it’s also a busy and exciting time at the District as we look forward to several senior recognition ceremonies and graduation — the perfect time to pause and reflect on the amazing people and programs in our schools and community!

Read all of Dr. Hahn's welcome in the magazine!

—- —- —- —- —-

• Legendary Women Lincoln Education Center: Setting students up for success

ADVERTISEMENT

• Alumni Spotlight: Foy brothers

• World of opportunities with welding program

• The three Cs lead to blue ribbons at Lowell Elementary

• BPS archivist devotes time to district’s 150th anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

• Adventures at a glance

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.