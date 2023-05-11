Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Cuyuna Rock, Gem and Mineral Society is bringing its annual Gem and Mineral Show to the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds Saturday, May 13, and Sunday.

The show will feature more than 50 vendors and admission is free for mothers on Mother’s Day.

The event includes crafts, jewelry, art, exhibits and displays, flint knapping demonstrations, Kids Corner activities, door prizes, rock cutting, and free prizes for kids.

The Wizard of Rocks will be on hand and able to answer questions. There are silent auctions ongoing hourly throughout the event.

Concessions are available outside.

The show is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $2 for adults and $1 for children age 12 and younger.

“If you love rocks as much as we do, there is no better way to spend a Saturday or Sunday!” the Rockhounds reported on their website, at cuyunarockclub.org . . For more information, go to the website and look for the link to the spring show.

The Cuyuna Rock, Gem and Mineral Society has a club location at the Franklin Arts Center, 1001 Kingwood St., in the lower level in Suite B-40, in Brainerd. For more information, email cuyunarockgemclub@gmail.com .