99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd

The annual show with agates, activities, demonstrations and more than 50 vendors is at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds

A banner sign announcing the Cuyuna Rock Club show
The annual Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show is Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds in Brainerd.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:30 PM

BRAINERD — The Cuyuna Rock, Gem and Mineral Society is bringing its annual Gem and Mineral Show to the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds Saturday, May 13, and Sunday.

The show will feature more than 50 vendors and admission is free for mothers on Mother’s Day.

The event includes crafts, jewelry, art, exhibits and displays, flint knapping demonstrations, Kids Corner activities, door prizes, rock cutting, and free prizes for kids.

The Wizard of Rocks will be on hand and able to answer questions. There are silent auctions ongoing hourly throughout the event.

Concessions are available outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $2 for adults and $1 for children age 12 and younger.

“If you love rocks as much as we do, there is no better way to spend a Saturday or Sunday!” the Rockhounds reported on their website, at cuyunarockclub.org . . For more information, go to the website and look for the link to the spring show.

The Cuyuna Rock, Gem and Mineral Society has a club location at the Franklin Arts Center, 1001 Kingwood St., in the lower level in Suite B-40, in Brainerd. For more information, email cuyunarockgemclub@gmail.com .

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
prm-2023-brainerd-kids-ad-design.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Kids Ad Design - Brainerd Dispatch
May 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Historic photo of Brainerd and a downtown fire.
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 11
May 11, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for May 10
May 10, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
blotter-32.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 11
May 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The House in the Cerulean Sea
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Home is where you feel like yourself’
May 10, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
RoboticsCass Lake-BenaCoachesand Student AwardState Level.jpg
Local
Area robotics teams gain recognition
May 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-BLA-Golf-Guide.jpg
Sports
2023 Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Guide
May 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal