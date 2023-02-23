Her Voice Magazine - Spring 2023

Yes, it’s only February. And yes, we still have snow. But a girl can dream, can’t she? Spring is surely around the corner.

In our Spring Issue:

• Her Passion: Not your average Jane

In her 32 seasons with the Raiders, Jane Peterson has recorded more than 700 wins, including three national titles and 17 total trips to the national tournament.

• On the cover:

This picture was taken about an hour before Lisa Chambers fell off a cliff. Her hat was seen floating down the river about an hour after this picture was taken. Contributed

• Her Story: On the trail to healing

Lisa Chambers says, “For me, Aug. 12, 2021, was a day I had been anticipating — filled with my love of waterfalls and hiking. It’s also a day I can barely remember but will never forget.”

• Her Relationships: Friendship dues

It’s easy to lose personal connections with friends when well-meaning plans are scattered to the winds. Many years ago, Sheila DeChantal and her friends made a conscious effort to stay connected.

• Her Impact: Shifting gears and making an impact

Mari Kivisto is making an impact in her community.

• Her Hobby: Women who row

Do you know what a scull is? What about a coxswain? A regatta? Let writer Sheila Helmberger take you on a ride with the women of the Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club to find out.

• Her Table: Adding spring to your plate

The shift in seasons brings a timely change for home chefs. Now is the perfect time to start enjoying the many seasonal dishes of warmer months that bring a lighter fare.

• My Voice: Hello, spring!

• For Her: Leaving no what ifs

• Her Family: Grandma Riley, the mystery quilt and a butterfly

• Your Voice: Honoring women over 90

• Her Gift: Dream catcher

• Her Career: ‘Happy Chappy’ serving at Woodland

