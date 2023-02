Happy 80th!

Please join us in celebrating Collin Swift’s 80th Birthday at Pine River Legion, Saturday February 11th from 1pm-6pm. Spread the word! 400 Front St S, Pine River MN 56474

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.