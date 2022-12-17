Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

Open House at Lakeview Behavioral Health on December 19th in Brainerd

6398a67c4dd82d64de1371dd.jpg
Published December 17, 2022 12:03 AM
Share

Lakeview Invites Brainerd Lakes Area and Surrounding Community to Celebrate Grand Opening!

Lakeview Behavioral Health invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of their fourth office location on December 19th, 2022.

The open house will take place at 411 Front Street, Brainerd, MN between 4:00 and 6:00pm. Door prizes, appetizers and refreshments will be available for guests to enjoy.

The new Lakeview office location provides mental health and substance use services to the Brainerd Lakes Area, via telehealth and in-person visits.

More information on Lakeview Behavioral Health can be found at Lakeviewbh.com.

Modulist Image