News with Brews n’ Brats event is June 2

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation is co-sponsoring the News with Brews n’ Brats event, formerly known as the State of the Lakes Area, 3-5:30 p.m. June 2 at the Gull Lake Sailing School.

Seasonal as well as year-round residents are invited to attend and hear first-hand about what’s happening in the Brainerd lakes area about local community projects including lake health, health care and summer activities.

Attendees will have an opportunity to sample local Roundhouse brews, enjoy brats and visit with other community members. Other sponsors include the Gull Lake Sailing School, Brainerd Family YMCA, and Roundhouse Brewery.

Local leaders from key organizations presenting on topics affecting quality of life will include: the National Loon Center on building progress; Crow Wing County update; Gull Chain of Lakes Association on the health of area lakes and waterways; Brainerd Lakes Chamber updates and summer activity schedules; Essentia Health and Cuyuna Range Medical Center on local health care services; Lakes Area Music Festival with details about the upcoming summer concert series; Gull Lake Trail updates; WonderTrek Children’s Museum; the Brainerd Family YMCA and Mount Ski Gull summer activities; and Terri Foster from the community foundation will share information on charitable giving opportunities and nonprofit community projects positively impacting our communities.

In addition, these organizations and others may have an exhibit table and attendees can find out additional activities and request further information.

To register, go to www.communitygiving.org/events . The event will be free but advance registration is requested. For questions, contact the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation at 218-824-5633 or by email at blacf@communitygiving.org .