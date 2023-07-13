This Was Brainerd - July 13

There's a new “shop for cops” in Brainerd. Still smelling of fresh paint and new carpet, the $1.4 million remodeling of the former 7,800 square-foot Water and Light building and adjoining 5,000 square-foot garage is joined by a 4,680 square-foot connecting addition. The extra space is welcome after the overcrowded LEC Brainerd police shared with the county.
A citizen petition with more than 300 signatures against the county purchasing the former MnDOT complex on Laurel Street was presented to the county board by Paul Lippert, Crow Wing Twp. supervisor. The site in downtown Brainerd has been in limbo since MnDOT moved to Baxter in 1991.
40 years ago (1983)
Dynamite is dangerous, but so are the wooden boxes it comes in. So says Sheriff's Dept. bomb expert Skip Rudquist. Over time, nitroglycerin leaks from the dynamite to the box. A Deerwood man was burning some old dynamite crates last week in a backyard barrel stove, when it exploded. Fortunately, he had just walked back to his house: no injuries.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Dean Swanson of Minneapolis displays the one pound, 11 ounce sunfish he caught at Myrtle Lake, while staying at the Myrtle Lake Resort. He landed it on a worm as bait. It's the largest sunfish entered in any Brainerd fishing contest this season.
80 years ago (1943)
There is still no resolution to the 122-122 tie vote in the First Ward position for the Brainerd school board. The attorney general has already recommended the issue be settled by a draw or a coin flip. But other issues, and the two men's (Louis Hohman and Charles Fleischer) opinions on them, have clouded the decision.
100 years ago (1923)
Thirty Osage Indians, from the wealthy oil district of Oklahoma and Kansas, spent last night at the tourist camp on the Mississippi and resumed their journey to Cass Lake today. They were traveling in five cars and have two trucks with their camping equipment. Two of them enjoyed Brainerd last year and brought the other 28 with them this year.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.