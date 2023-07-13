This Was Brainerd - July 13

JULY 13

20 years ago (2003)

There's a new “shop for cops” in Brainerd. Still smelling of fresh paint and new carpet, the $1.4 million remodeling of the former 7,800 square-foot Water and Light building and adjoining 5,000 square-foot garage is joined by a 4,680 square-foot connecting addition. The extra space is welcome after the overcrowded LEC Brainerd police shared with the county.

30 years ago (1993)

A citizen petition with more than 300 signatures against the county purchasing the former MnDOT complex on Laurel Street was presented to the county board by Paul Lippert, Crow Wing Twp. supervisor. The site in downtown Brainerd has been in limbo since MnDOT moved to Baxter in 1991.

40 years ago (1983)

Dynamite is dangerous, but so are the wooden boxes it comes in. So says Sheriff's Dept. bomb expert Skip Rudquist. Over time, nitroglycerin leaks from the dynamite to the box. A Deerwood man was burning some old dynamite crates last week in a backyard barrel stove, when it exploded. Fortunately, he had just walked back to his house: no injuries.

Dean Swanson of Minneapolis displays the one pound, 11 ounce sunfish he caught at Myrtle Lake, while staying at the Myrtle Lake Resort. He landed it on a worm as bait. It's the largest sunfish entered in any Brainerd fishing contest this season.

60 years ago (1963)

80 years ago (1943)

There is still no resolution to the 122-122 tie vote in the First Ward position for the Brainerd school board. The attorney general has already recommended the issue be settled by a draw or a coin flip. But other issues, and the two men's (Louis Hohman and Charles Fleischer) opinions on them, have clouded the decision.

100 years ago (1923)

Thirty Osage Indians, from the wealthy oil district of Oklahoma and Kansas, spent last night at the tourist camp on the Mississippi and resumed their journey to Cass Lake today. They were traveling in five cars and have two trucks with their camping equipment. Two of them enjoyed Brainerd last year and brought the other 28 with them this year.