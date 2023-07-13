Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - July 13

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

TWBBoatinLakesArea.jpg
Contributed
By Terry McCollough
Today at 5:57 AM

JULY 13

20 years ago (2003)

There's a new “shop for cops” in Brainerd. Still smelling of fresh paint and new carpet, the $1.4 million remodeling of the former 7,800 square-foot Water and Light building and adjoining 5,000 square-foot garage is joined by a 4,680 square-foot connecting addition. The extra space is welcome after the overcrowded LEC Brainerd police shared with the county.

KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 12
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Early settlers are seen at a camp in thick woods in early Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 11
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 10
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

A citizen petition with more than 300 signatures against the county purchasing the former MnDOT complex on Laurel Street was presented to the county board by Paul Lippert, Crow Wing Twp. supervisor. The site in downtown Brainerd has been in limbo since MnDOT moved to Baxter in 1991.

40 years ago (1983)

Dynamite is dangerous, but so are the wooden boxes it comes in. So says Sheriff's Dept. bomb expert Skip Rudquist. Over time, nitroglycerin leaks from the dynamite to the box. A Deerwood man was burning some old dynamite crates last week in a backyard barrel stove, when it exploded. Fortunately, he had just walked back to his house: no injuries.

A man holds a sunfish.
Dean Swanson of Minneapolis displays the one pound, 11 ounce sunfish he caught at Myrtle Lake, while staying at the Myrtle Lake Resort. He landed it on a worm as bait. It's the largest sunfish entered in any Brainerd fishing contest this season.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Dean Swanson of Minneapolis displays the one pound, 11 ounce sunfish he caught at Myrtle Lake, while staying at the Myrtle Lake Resort. He landed it on a worm as bait. It's the largest sunfish entered in any Brainerd fishing contest this season.

80 years ago (1943)

There is still no resolution to the 122-122 tie vote in the First Ward position for the Brainerd school board. The attorney general has already recommended the issue be settled by a draw or a coin flip. But other issues, and the two men's (Louis Hohman and Charles Fleischer) opinions on them, have clouded the decision.

100 years ago (1923)

Thirty Osage Indians, from the wealthy oil district of Oklahoma and Kansas, spent last night at the tourist camp on the Mississippi and resumed their journey to Cass Lake today. They were traveling in five cars and have two trucks with their camping equipment. Two of them enjoyed Brainerd last year and brought the other 28 with them this year.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
