This Was Brainerd - April 1

APRIL 1

20 years ago (2003)

First, her husband was deployed. Then, their only other employee was called to active duty as well. That leaves Kimberly Ebnet home alone to run her husband's heavy equipment business and care for their two sons, ages 1 and 3. She knew her husband, Ted, was somewhere in Kuwait but, through a news article, found out he's now in Iraq.

30 years ago (1993)

With 5,327 signatures in hand, people seeking to oust county attorney Jack Graham filed a recall petition with the county auditor today. The people filing the petition included Char and Don Dwyer, rural Emily, who spearheaded the campaign. Auditor Roy Lukkonnen said - based on 25 percent of the vote from the election - at least 4,998 signatures were needed.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) James Kroll shovels a sea of grain this morning after an accident turned Hwy 169 south of Garrison into a mess blocking the road. The two-ton truck from Isle Feed and Farm Store overturned, spurring traffic delays until the grain was removed from the highway.

60 years ago (1963)

About half of the 550 lakeshore property owners who attend a mass meeting here indicated they will not pay their property taxes which are due this spring. The president of the Lakeshore Property Owners group called for the resignation of tax commissioner Roland Hatfield. Some properties have seen tax increases of more than 100 percent.

80 years ago (1943)

Beverage companies responsible for collecting tin cans in Brainerd's defense salvage campaign began loading a rail car for shipment tomorrow. It will be Brainerd's first shipment. The minimum required is 30,000 pounds of cans, but committee chair S.R. Hickerson expects the complete shipment will be 35,000 pounds of cans.

100 years ago (1923)

The body of Wilbert Bikkie, who drowned in the Mississippi on Dec. 21, was found Easter Sunday afternoon, three months and a day after his sledding accident. Charles Britton had been searching the area on the river bend about four blocks south of the Laurel Street bridge. The cold water had preserved the body well.

