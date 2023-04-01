This Was Brainerd - April 1

APRIL 1
20 years ago (2003)
First, her husband was deployed. Then, their only other employee was called to active duty as well. That leaves Kimberly Ebnet home alone to run her husband's heavy equipment business and care for their two sons, ages 1 and 3. She knew her husband, Ted, was somewhere in Kuwait but, through a news article, found out he's now in Iraq.
30 years ago (1993)
With 5,327 signatures in hand, people seeking to oust county attorney Jack Graham filed a recall petition with the county auditor today. The people filing the petition included Char and Don Dwyer, rural Emily, who spearheaded the campaign. Auditor Roy Lukkonnen said - based on 25 percent of the vote from the election - at least 4,998 signatures were needed.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) James Kroll shovels a sea of grain this morning after an accident turned Hwy 169 south of Garrison into a mess blocking the road. The two-ton truck from Isle Feed and Farm Store overturned, spurring traffic delays until the grain was removed from the highway.
60 years ago (1963)
About half of the 550 lakeshore property owners who attend a mass meeting here indicated they will not pay their property taxes which are due this spring. The president of the Lakeshore Property Owners group called for the resignation of tax commissioner Roland Hatfield. Some properties have seen tax increases of more than 100 percent.
80 years ago (1943)
Beverage companies responsible for collecting tin cans in Brainerd's defense salvage campaign began loading a rail car for shipment tomorrow. It will be Brainerd's first shipment. The minimum required is 30,000 pounds of cans, but committee chair S.R. Hickerson expects the complete shipment will be 35,000 pounds of cans.
100 years ago (1923)
The body of Wilbert Bikkie, who drowned in the Mississippi on Dec. 21, was found Easter Sunday afternoon, three months and a day after his sledding accident. Charles Britton had been searching the area on the river bend about four blocks south of the Laurel Street bridge. The cold water had preserved the body well.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.