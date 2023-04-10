This Was Brainerd - April 10

APRIL 10
20 years ago (2003)
Reichert Bus Co. of Baxter may beat out two national bus companies to continue to serve students in the Brainerd school district. Because the process used quotes – which are negotiable – Reichert was able to adjust its figures, thus saving the school district $1.1 million over the four-year contract.
30 years ago (1993)
The Big Fish Banquet, a fund-raising kickoff for the May 15 Governor's Fishing Opener, was hailed as a smashing success. “We're very pleased,” said Liz Dean, committee member. The event at Cragun's Resort on April 3 raised $32,544 after expenses. Proceeds will be used to cover expenses for the Opener, to be held at Cragun's.
40 years ago (1983)
A local church has bid $87,485 for the closed-down Edison Elementary School – a price that brought smiles to school board members. The school, built for $290,000 in 1955, was valued at just $10,000 after it was closed as a cost-cutting measure. The Laestadian Lutheran Church said the school will require substantial alterations to be usable.
60 years ago (1963)
Questions and answers concerning the proposed Pequot Lakes-Nisswa school merger are being made public today. The Pequot Lakes board favors moving from a seven-person board to six, then they could have three from each community. Pequot Lakes believes a new high school should be built along Hwy 371 between the two towns.
80 years ago (1943)
A paper salvage program has been resumed in Brainerd, S.R. Hickerson, salvage chair, said today. All types of paper products are solicited, and the appeal is made to both homes and business houses. Contact the committee and they will collect it and bale it for shipment. All funds realized go to civil defense.
100 years ago (1923)
Dale Helm returned Monday evening from the cities where he has been employed the past two months. Incidentally, he will be introduced to his new little daughter, age two weeks, whose arrival has been kept a secret from her dad.
