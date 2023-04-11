This Was Brainerd - April 11

APRIL 11
20 years ago (2003)
Newspapers from the spring of 2002 had bleak headlines featuring news of the closing of the Potlatch paper mill and laying off of 616 employees. Today was different, as a smiling Gov. Tim Pawlenty and smiling employee faces celebrated the paper running off the machines of the Missota Paper Co. in the old Potlatch mill.
30 years ago (1993)
A Brainerd man, 27, who was involved in an altercation at the Wagon Wheel in Merrifield, was cut by a beer bottle and is in serious condition in the ICU at St. Joseph's Medical Center. The other party involved was a man from Elk River. No arrests have been made but four people have been questioned.
40 years ago (1983)
Most guests at the Thrifty Scot Motel check in at the front desk. But a deer who made a surprise visit yesterday came in through a window – and then decided to take a bath. It thrashed about in a bathtub, turning the cold water on. The water nearly overflowed the tub before police came in and had to destroy the badly injured animal.
60 years ago (1963)
In response to Pres. Kennedy's plea for a physically fit nation, area young people are walking, riding bikes and even riding horses to cover the recent 50-mile craze. Fastest of those on foot is Dick Ungerecht, 19, of Brainerd. He ran 20 miles, walked 10, ran another 10, then walked five and ran the last five. The trek took him about 10 hours.
80 years ago (1943)
Mayor Frank Johnson today paid tribute to the nearly 100 Brainerd men of the 194th Tank Battalion who are among the heroes of Bataan. “The fall of Bataan a year ago came as a personal blow to nearly every resident of Brainerd and the county,” Johnson said. Most of these men are now prisoners of war under the Japanese.
100 years ago (1923)
The Brainerd Civic & Commerce Assn.'s campaign for funds to establish a modern tourist park is seeking to raise $2,500 to put the White Tourist Park in proper shape to greet the wave of tourists expected this season. Over $1,200 was in hand yesterday, with another $600 donated today.
