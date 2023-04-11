99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - April 11

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

TrainsTWB.JPG
Northern Pacific locomotives west of Brainerd 1870s. Photo by W.H. Illingworth
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

APRIL 11

20 years ago (2003)

Newspapers from the spring of 2002 had bleak headlines featuring news of the closing of the Potlatch paper mill and laying off of 616 employees. Today was different, as a smiling Gov. Tim Pawlenty and smiling employee faces celebrated the paper running off the machines of the Missota Paper Co. in the old Potlatch mill.

Read More TWB
Baseball team members in vintage uniforms of their day pose for a photo.
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 10
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
eggsTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 8
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 08, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

A Brainerd man, 27, who was involved in an altercation at the Wagon Wheel in Merrifield, was cut by a beer bottle and is in serious condition in the ICU at St. Joseph's Medical Center. The other party involved was a man from Elk River. No arrests have been made but four people have been questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Most guests at the Thrifty Scot Motel check in at the front desk. But a deer who made a surprise visit yesterday came in through a window – and then decided to take a bath. It thrashed about in a bathtub, turning the cold water on. The water nearly overflowed the tub before police came in and had to destroy the badly injured animal.

60 years ago (1963)

In response to Pres. Kennedy's plea for a physically fit nation, area young people are walking, riding bikes and even riding horses to cover the recent 50-mile craze. Fastest of those on foot is Dick Ungerecht, 19, of Brainerd. He ran 20 miles, walked 10, ran another 10, then walked five and ran the last five. The trek took him about 10 hours.

80 years ago (1943)

Mayor Frank Johnson today paid tribute to the nearly 100 Brainerd men of the 194th Tank Battalion who are among the heroes of Bataan. “The fall of Bataan a year ago came as a personal blow to nearly every resident of Brainerd and the county,” Johnson said. Most of these men are now prisoners of war under the Japanese.

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd Civic & Commerce Assn.'s campaign for funds to establish a modern tourist park is seeking to raise $2,500 to put the White Tourist Park in proper shape to greet the wave of tourists expected this season. Over $1,200 was in hand yesterday, with another $600 donated today.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: C. Elmer Anderson
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
We handpicked our favorite sources of gardening inspiration
April 10, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
A woman sitting at a table.
Local
Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen a helping hand for those in need
April 07, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
2418626+0326_WaterFluoride_02071980.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 7
April 07, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0323atv.jpg
Local
Brainerd man dies in ATV crash
April 10, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
April 10, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cal Thomas
Members Only
Columns
Cal Thomas: Trump unites, then divides
April 10, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas | Tribune Content Agency
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Man charged with sexually assaulting multiple girls at Brainerd business
April 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier