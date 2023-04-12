99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

This Was Brainerd - April 12

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A three story school building.jpg
...
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

APRIL 12

20 years ago (2003)

If you move 'em, they're yours. That is apparently the word from Don McFarland, owner of Paul Bunyan Amusement Center in Baxter, referring to the famous Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. He'll give them to any non-profit that will keep them in this area. The center will close at the end of this tourism season and a Kohls store will build on the site.

30 years ago (1993)

For some, the the Indian's visage and ceremonial headdress was a symbol of strength and pride. For others, the Indian man was a captive of a white culture that didn't respect or understand his people. The school board, under pressure from the State Board of Education and other groups, voted unanimously to eliminate Brainerd High School's Warrior logo.

40 years ago (1983)

Pine Center's losing battle to keep its school open got hope from an unexpected source last night when Rep. Steve Wenzel promised to look for an alternative source of funding to try to keep the school open. Its role as a defacto community center gave it extra importance. State Sen. Don Samuelson will also assist in the funding search.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Dance – Saturday, April 13th from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Silver Dollar – (formerly The Pines). Located 5 miles North of the Paul Bunyan Center on Hwy 371, then West one mile at the Hoffman Store. Music of “The Merri-Men” - the 3-piece Band That Sounds Like a Million!

80 years ago (1943)

An Elks Lodge 11-man team played a hand-picked team of the Masons yesterday in a cribbage tournament at the Hoffman House on the Gull Lake Road. The Masons won by 81 points – 12,453 to 12,372 – their first victory in five years of the tournament. The losers paid for a steak dinner.

100 years ago (1923)

New fish and game laws have passed, with the legislature closing the moose season indefinitely and permitting deer hunting only in even-numbered years. The ring-neck pheasant season will occur only in even-numbered years, with a season of four days and a maximum of three male birds per season. The daily walleye limit is reduced from 15 fish to 10.

By Terry McCollough
