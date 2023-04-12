This Was Brainerd - April 12

APRIL 12
20 years ago (2003)
If you move 'em, they're yours. That is apparently the word from Don McFarland, owner of Paul Bunyan Amusement Center in Baxter, referring to the famous Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. He'll give them to any non-profit that will keep them in this area. The center will close at the end of this tourism season and a Kohls store will build on the site.
30 years ago (1993)
For some, the the Indian's visage and ceremonial headdress was a symbol of strength and pride. For others, the Indian man was a captive of a white culture that didn't respect or understand his people. The school board, under pressure from the State Board of Education and other groups, voted unanimously to eliminate Brainerd High School's Warrior logo.
40 years ago (1983)
Pine Center's losing battle to keep its school open got hope from an unexpected source last night when Rep. Steve Wenzel promised to look for an alternative source of funding to try to keep the school open. Its role as a defacto community center gave it extra importance. State Sen. Don Samuelson will also assist in the funding search.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Dance – Saturday, April 13th from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Silver Dollar – (formerly The Pines). Located 5 miles North of the Paul Bunyan Center on Hwy 371, then West one mile at the Hoffman Store. Music of “The Merri-Men” - the 3-piece Band That Sounds Like a Million!
80 years ago (1943)
An Elks Lodge 11-man team played a hand-picked team of the Masons yesterday in a cribbage tournament at the Hoffman House on the Gull Lake Road. The Masons won by 81 points – 12,453 to 12,372 – their first victory in five years of the tournament. The losers paid for a steak dinner.
100 years ago (1923)
New fish and game laws have passed, with the legislature closing the moose season indefinitely and permitting deer hunting only in even-numbered years. The ring-neck pheasant season will occur only in even-numbered years, with a season of four days and a maximum of three male birds per season. The daily walleye limit is reduced from 15 fish to 10.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.