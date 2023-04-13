This Was Brainerd - April 13

APRIL 13
20 years ago (2003)
When Chrissy Thell found out she was pregnant, her husband David bought her roses tied with a yellow ribbon. Now that ribbon is tied to a railing at their Baxter apartment, a reminder of not only the pending arrival, but also of David Thell's absence as he serves with the National Guard's Co. C, 142nd Engineer Battalion, now serving in Kuwait.
30 years ago (1993)
(Edit.) She came to us as a shy Brainerd High School student with a camera. She wanted to be a newspaper photographer so we had Steve Kohls, our chief photographer, show her the ropes. After working here as an intern, Elsa Hasch went on to the Univ. of Minn. and Univ. of Missouri. Last week she was named College Photographer of the Year. We are so proud we helped.
40 years ago (1983)
Despite some false starts due to messages from Gov. Rudy Perpich's office, Brainerd has received a fluoridation ultimatum. Health commissioner Sister Mary Madonna Ashton said she had “no choice” and Brainerd has to fluoridate its water in one week. Absent a change in the law from the legislature, the city could be in contempt of court.
60 years ago (1963)
Two Brainerd girls, the driver, 17, and the passenger, 16, were killed when their car – traveling at more than 100 mph – went off Hwy 371 north of Brainerd and rolled six times, ejecting the girls into the ditch. They were being chased by Officer Willard Morss after driving recklessly in a restaurant parking lot, then driving west on Washington St. at 75 mph.
80 years ago (1943)
The Second War Loan bond campaign launched today with a county goal of $530,000. Within minutes of the 8:30 a.m. kickoff breakfast, Mission Twp. reported in with 50 percent over their assigned quota. At precisely 9 a.m. a “dark horse” buyer purchased $10,000 in bonds, according to P.C. Roth, bond drive chair.
100 years ago (1923)
The Brainerd Business & Professional Women's Club scored a success with their combined film and one-act play show the last two nights at the New Park Theatre. The film was “White Shoulders” and the play was “In the Days of 1999.” There were immense crowds, with 1,558 tickets sold and a profit of $240 to the club.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.