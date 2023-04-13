This Was Brainerd - April 13

APRIL 13

20 years ago (2003)

When Chrissy Thell found out she was pregnant, her husband David bought her roses tied with a yellow ribbon. Now that ribbon is tied to a railing at their Baxter apartment, a reminder of not only the pending arrival, but also of David Thell's absence as he serves with the National Guard's Co. C, 142nd Engineer Battalion, now serving in Kuwait.

30 years ago (1993)

(Edit.) She came to us as a shy Brainerd High School student with a camera. She wanted to be a newspaper photographer so we had Steve Kohls, our chief photographer, show her the ropes. After working here as an intern, Elsa Hasch went on to the Univ. of Minn. and Univ. of Missouri. Last week she was named College Photographer of the Year. We are so proud we helped.

40 years ago (1983)

Despite some false starts due to messages from Gov. Rudy Perpich's office, Brainerd has received a fluoridation ultimatum. Health commissioner Sister Mary Madonna Ashton said she had “no choice” and Brainerd has to fluoridate its water in one week. Absent a change in the law from the legislature, the city could be in contempt of court.

60 years ago (1963)

Two Brainerd girls, the driver, 17, and the passenger, 16, were killed when their car – traveling at more than 100 mph – went off Hwy 371 north of Brainerd and rolled six times, ejecting the girls into the ditch. They were being chased by Officer Willard Morss after driving recklessly in a restaurant parking lot, then driving west on Washington St. at 75 mph.

80 years ago (1943)

The Second War Loan bond campaign launched today with a county goal of $530,000. Within minutes of the 8:30 a.m. kickoff breakfast, Mission Twp. reported in with 50 percent over their assigned quota. At precisely 9 a.m. a “dark horse” buyer purchased $10,000 in bonds, according to P.C. Roth, bond drive chair.

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd Business & Professional Women's Club scored a success with their combined film and one-act play show the last two nights at the New Park Theatre. The film was “White Shoulders” and the play was “In the Days of 1999.” There were immense crowds, with 1,558 tickets sold and a profit of $240 to the club.

