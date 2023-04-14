This Was Brainerd - April 14

APRIL 14

20 years ago (2003)

What will happen to the Franklin Junior High building is unknown, though there are three prominent companies interested in buying and developing it. But none are interested in the adjoining land, including Harvey Shew Field. So the school district retains the 16 acres as green space for the district's outdoor activities.

30 years ago (1993)

Among the artists and performers being honored at the Exchange Club's 17th Annual Revue of Excellence is the band, “Merle Mallard and the Ducktones,” who play rock, blues and country rock. They have resisted requests to change their name, having purchased 500 business cards in 1982, of which 494 remain.

40 years ago (1983)

Dondelinger Chevrolet and Cadillac has purchased all the assets of Southeast Motors in Brainerd, including the Toyota franchise, from Lyle and Bernice Sandberg. They have owned Southeast Motors since 1955, and it was the first contracted Toyota dealership in Minnesota. The Toyota brand will be merged with Dondelinger at its Hwy 210-371 location.

60 years ago (1963)

Stray dogs will no longer be shot by police officers when they go unclaimed. The decision was made when the city council agreed to let the Lakes Region Humane Society take over disposing of unclaimed animals. The society said it will pay Dr. E.E. Brittin, local vet, $2 for large dogs and $1 for small ones to be given shots of sodium pentathol, which is painless.

80 years ago (1943)

Edit.) In prison camps in the Philippines are nearly 100 men of our county. Men of Bataan. Our sons, brothers and fathers. Men who sacrificed for Freedom. Our nation is pledged to win this war and bring them home. Buy war bonds today. AVENGE BATAAN!

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Last times tonight! Big Double Show at the Lyceum Theatre. Tom Mix stars in “Tom Mix in Arabia,” with the western cowboy star venturing into Morocco. Tom does all his own fabulous stunts. Second feature: “Fighting Blood,” an exciting boxing movie based on the book. Admission: 10 cents and 25 cents.

