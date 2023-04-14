This Was Brainerd - April 14

APRIL 14
20 years ago (2003)
What will happen to the Franklin Junior High building is unknown, though there are three prominent companies interested in buying and developing it. But none are interested in the adjoining land, including Harvey Shew Field. So the school district retains the 16 acres as green space for the district's outdoor activities.
30 years ago (1993)
Among the artists and performers being honored at the Exchange Club's 17th Annual Revue of Excellence is the band, “Merle Mallard and the Ducktones,” who play rock, blues and country rock. They have resisted requests to change their name, having purchased 500 business cards in 1982, of which 494 remain.
40 years ago (1983)
Dondelinger Chevrolet and Cadillac has purchased all the assets of Southeast Motors in Brainerd, including the Toyota franchise, from Lyle and Bernice Sandberg. They have owned Southeast Motors since 1955, and it was the first contracted Toyota dealership in Minnesota. The Toyota brand will be merged with Dondelinger at its Hwy 210-371 location.
60 years ago (1963)
Stray dogs will no longer be shot by police officers when they go unclaimed. The decision was made when the city council agreed to let the Lakes Region Humane Society take over disposing of unclaimed animals. The society said it will pay Dr. E.E. Brittin, local vet, $2 for large dogs and $1 for small ones to be given shots of sodium pentathol, which is painless.
80 years ago (1943)
Edit.) In prison camps in the Philippines are nearly 100 men of our county. Men of Bataan. Our sons, brothers and fathers. Men who sacrificed for Freedom. Our nation is pledged to win this war and bring them home. Buy war bonds today. AVENGE BATAAN!
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Last times tonight! Big Double Show at the Lyceum Theatre. Tom Mix stars in “Tom Mix in Arabia,” with the western cowboy star venturing into Morocco. Tom does all his own fabulous stunts. Second feature: “Fighting Blood,” an exciting boxing movie based on the book. Admission: 10 cents and 25 cents.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.