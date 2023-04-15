This Was Brainerd - April 15

Freezing rain, high winds and falling trees knocked out power to a large portion of the county today. Crow Wing Power reported 5,000 customers had outages. Brainerd PUC said there had been sporadic outages in the city today. The weather forecast isn't helpful, with more freezing rain, sleet and winds of 20-30 mph expected.
30 years ago (1993)
Ben Houle singled in Josh Rosvold in the top of the eighth inning to give the Warriors a 9-8 victory over Little Falls in conference baseball action. Rosvold had reached base on one of six Flyer errors in the game. Bob Day went 3-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs, a two-run homer and four runs scored.
(Adv.) Now showing at the Paramount Theatre, see “Ghandi,” winner of 8 Academy Awards, including Best Director – Richard Attenborough, and Best Actor – Ben Kingsley. At the Brainerd Twin Theatres, it's “The Outsiders,” and “The Lords of Discipline” - the truth: it was all a lie!
60 years ago (1963)
(Photos) These two photos show the ice that was pushed by high winds off Mille Lacs Lake and across Hwy 169 north of Garrison, closing that highway for a time. Heavy machines broke up the ice so plows could open the road. One photo shows where ice crushed the side of a resort building, pushing a fireplace into the middle of the living room.
80 years ago (1943)
Students of Franklin Junior High have raised $1,719.20 in war bond and stamp sales since March 1, including $865 yesterday. The students are raising the money with bond sales to buy war equipment. At $900 apiece, they've raised enough to buy one jeep and lack just $90.80 to purchase a second jeep.
100 years ago (1923)
Two fire alarms were recorded at the central station yesterday. The first, at 7:40 a.m., was in the basement at the Imperial Block where some rubbish was burning. Quick action from the department no doubt saved the building. The second alarm was a chimney fire at 501 3rd Avenue. There was no serious damage.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.