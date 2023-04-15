This Was Brainerd - April 15

These two photos show the ice that was pushed by high winds off Mille Lacs Lake and across Hwy 169 north of Garrison, closing that highway for a time. Heavy machines broke up the ice so plows could open the road. One photo shows where ice crushed the side of a resort building, pushing a fireplace into the middle of the living room.

APRIL 15

20 years ago (2003)

Freezing rain, high winds and falling trees knocked out power to a large portion of the county today. Crow Wing Power reported 5,000 customers had outages. Brainerd PUC said there had been sporadic outages in the city today. The weather forecast isn't helpful, with more freezing rain, sleet and winds of 20-30 mph expected.

30 years ago (1993)

Ben Houle singled in Josh Rosvold in the top of the eighth inning to give the Warriors a 9-8 victory over Little Falls in conference baseball action. Rosvold had reached base on one of six Flyer errors in the game. Bob Day went 3-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs, a two-run homer and four runs scored.

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) Now showing at the Paramount Theatre, see “Ghandi,” winner of 8 Academy Awards, including Best Director – Richard Attenborough, and Best Actor – Ben Kingsley. At the Brainerd Twin Theatres, it's “The Outsiders,” and “The Lords of Discipline” - the truth: it was all a lie!

60 years ago (1963)

(Photos) These two photos show the ice that was pushed by high winds off Mille Lacs Lake and across Hwy 169 north of Garrison, closing that highway for a time. Heavy machines broke up the ice so plows could open the road. One photo shows where ice crushed the side of a resort building, pushing a fireplace into the middle of the living room.

80 years ago (1943)

Students of Franklin Junior High have raised $1,719.20 in war bond and stamp sales since March 1, including $865 yesterday. The students are raising the money with bond sales to buy war equipment. At $900 apiece, they've raised enough to buy one jeep and lack just $90.80 to purchase a second jeep.

100 years ago (1923)

Two fire alarms were recorded at the central station yesterday. The first, at 7:40 a.m., was in the basement at the Imperial Block where some rubbish was burning. Quick action from the department no doubt saved the building. The second alarm was a chimney fire at 501 3rd Avenue. There was no serious damage.

