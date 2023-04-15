99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - April 15

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Photo of ice being pushed off Mille Lacs Lake.
These two photos show the ice that was pushed by high winds off Mille Lacs Lake and across Hwy 169 north of Garrison, closing that highway for a time. Heavy machines broke up the ice so plows could open the road. One photo shows where ice crushed the side of a resort building, pushing a fireplace into the middle of the living room.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM
Ice off Mille Lacs Lake pushing up against a cabin.
These two photos show the ice that was pushed by high winds off Mille Lacs Lake and across Hwy 169 north of Garrison, closing that highway for a time. Heavy machines broke up the ice so plows could open the road. One photo shows where ice crushed the side of a resort building, pushing a fireplace into the middle of the living room.

APRIL 15

20 years ago (2003)

Freezing rain, high winds and falling trees knocked out power to a large portion of the county today. Crow Wing Power reported 5,000 customers had outages. Brainerd PUC said there had been sporadic outages in the city today. The weather forecast isn't helpful, with more freezing rain, sleet and winds of 20-30 mph expected.

30 years ago (1993)

Ben Houle singled in Josh Rosvold in the top of the eighth inning to give the Warriors a 9-8 victory over Little Falls in conference baseball action. Rosvold had reached base on one of six Flyer errors in the game. Bob Day went 3-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs, a two-run homer and four runs scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More TWB
Women wearing dresses with large brimmed hats and two men in brimmed hats pause by a railroad depot with three children including one with a spotted dog.
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 14
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 14, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 13
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A three story school building.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 12
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 12, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) Now showing at the Paramount Theatre, see “Ghandi,” winner of 8 Academy Awards, including Best Director – Richard Attenborough, and Best Actor – Ben Kingsley. At the Brainerd Twin Theatres, it's “The Outsiders,” and “The Lords of Discipline” - the truth: it was all a lie!

60 years ago (1963)

(Photos) These two photos show the ice that was pushed by high winds off Mille Lacs Lake and across Hwy 169 north of Garrison, closing that highway for a time. Heavy machines broke up the ice so plows could open the road. One photo shows where ice crushed the side of a resort building, pushing a fireplace into the middle of the living room.

80 years ago (1943)

Students of Franklin Junior High have raised $1,719.20 in war bond and stamp sales since March 1, including $865 yesterday. The students are raising the money with bond sales to buy war equipment. At $900 apiece, they've raised enough to buy one jeep and lack just $90.80 to purchase a second jeep.

100 years ago (1923)

Two fire alarms were recorded at the central station yesterday. The first, at 7:40 a.m., was in the basement at the Imperial Block where some rubbish was burning. Quick action from the department no doubt saved the building. The second alarm was a chimney fire at 501 3rd Avenue. There was no serious damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
041123-ask-a-trooper-trailer-balls.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
April 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
TrainsTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 11
April 11, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
We handpicked our favorite sources of gardening inspiration
April 10, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2650135+construction.jpg
Local
MnDOT announces 2023 state construction projects
April 14, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tina Smith in Onamia
Local
Sen. Tina Smith tours Onamia schools, reads to first graders
April 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Photo illustration of a dock in a lake
Local
Crow Wing County Board approves changes to lake improvement district policies
April 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 14
April 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report