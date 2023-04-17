This Was Brainerd - April 17

APRIL 17
20 years ago (2003)
With traffic on Hwy 371 between Nisswa and Pine River expected to double by 2030, MnDOT is already looking for ways to improve traffic flow and safety. But residents in Pequot Lakes, Jenkins and Pine River are concerned that bypasses might dry up their local economies.
30 years ago (1993)
Margit Rinke, the most prolific scorer in Warrior basketball history, picked her birthday yesterday to sign a Div. I tender to play at LaSalle Univ. in Philadelphia. She was the second Brainerd girl to go Div. I, with teammate Sarah Northway having signed last fall with the Univ. of Arizona.
40 years ago (1983)
If your minister missed a Sunday service during Lent, don't worry. He wasn't down with the flu. He was in jail. Five Brainerd ministers: Steve Schaitberger, Nate Lundgren, C.E. Hoversten, Dale Sewall and Bernard Popesh, spent a weekend in the county jail to better understand it. They all came away depressed.
60 years ago (1963)
Stray dogs in Brainerd will be disposed of in a more humane manner under an agreement reached by the Lakes Region Humane Society and the city council. Unclaimed dogs will be injected with sodium pentathol by veterinarian E.E. Brittin, producing a quick, painless death. Currently, dogs are shot by police officers.
80 years ago (1943)
Donald Lyng, 20, being held in the county jail here awaiting trial on charges of larceny, escaped this morning. His cell door failed to lock when the matron brought him his breakfast. After eating, he slipped into the common area, then locked the matron in his cell when she returned for his dishes. He walked out of the jail and stole a car, driving west.
100 years ago (1923)
The construction foreman of the NW Bell Telephone Co. has arrived from Duluth with a work crew to begin construction of the new telephone line to West Brainerd. The new cables will put all areas of Brainerd on a par for service. Last week's sleet storm damaged lines and poles in rural areas, but most are now repaired.
