This Was Brainerd - April 18

APRIL 18
20 years ago (2003)
After more than six months of searching for their daughter, Duane and Colleen Dalquist hope that a $50,000 reward being offered by Spotlight on Crime will lead to arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Erika Dalquist was last seen on Oct. 30 leaving the Tropical Nites bar in downtown Brainerd.
30 years ago (1993)
Parents often teach their children how to play sports, but none better than Dick Peterson, veteran softball pitcher. He taught his daughter Patty, who pitches for Willmar. She faced the Warriors yesterday and gave up one hit, striking out 15 in a 12-0 Brainerd loss. Patty pitched a perfect game against Little Falls last week.
40 years ago (1983)
A loosely kept secret was revealed yesterday when Realtor Joel Grieshaber said the proposed site for a horse racing track here would be at Brainerd International Raceway. He said he is the agent for racetrack owner Jerry Hansen of the Twin Cities. Before that happens the legislature must pass a pari-mutuel betting statute.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Mille Lacs Lake now appears to be free of the heavy ice that was pushed ashore by high winds yesterday. At its worst, the ice crushed several boat houses and damaged one resort lodge building. Heavy plows were brought in to remove ice that temporarily blocked Hwy 169.
80 years ago (1943)
Donald Lyng, 20, who escaped from the county jail yesterday after locking the jail matron in a cell and walking out the front door, is back behind bars today. He was captured as he tried to escape from the back door of his aunt's home in Aitkin. The car he stole when he broke jail was found nearby.
100 years ago (1923)
While taking his new Hupmobile out of the Lively Auto garage yesterday, School Supt. W.C. Cobb lost control of the car. It shot across the street where it collided with a Chevrolet and a Ford, breaking a wheel on each of the cars. Cobb sustained no damage to his Hupmobile.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.