Community

This Was Brainerd - April 18

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A plow clearing ice from a lake.
Mille Lacs Lake now appears to be free of the heavy ice that was pushed ashore by high winds yesterday. At its worst, the ice crushed several boat houses and damaged one resort lodge building. Heavy plows were brought in to remove ice that temporarily blocked Hwy 169.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

APRIL 18

20 years ago (2003)

After more than six months of searching for their daughter, Duane and Colleen Dalquist hope that a $50,000 reward being offered by Spotlight on Crime will lead to arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Erika Dalquist was last seen on Oct. 30 leaving the Tropical Nites bar in downtown Brainerd.

30 years ago (1993)

Parents often teach their children how to play sports, but none better than Dick Peterson, veteran softball pitcher. He taught his daughter Patty, who pitches for Willmar. She faced the Warriors yesterday and gave up one hit, striking out 15 in a 12-0 Brainerd loss. Patty pitched a perfect game against Little Falls last week.

40 years ago (1983)

A loosely kept secret was revealed yesterday when Realtor Joel Grieshaber said the proposed site for a horse racing track here would be at Brainerd International Raceway. He said he is the agent for racetrack owner Jerry Hansen of the Twin Cities. Before that happens the legislature must pass a pari-mutuel betting statute.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Mille Lacs Lake now appears to be free of the heavy ice that was pushed ashore by high winds yesterday. At its worst, the ice crushed several boat houses and damaged one resort lodge building. Heavy plows were brought in to remove ice that temporarily blocked Hwy 169.

80 years ago (1943)

Donald Lyng, 20, who escaped from the county jail yesterday after locking the jail matron in a cell and walking out the front door, is back behind bars today. He was captured as he tried to escape from the back door of his aunt's home in Aitkin. The car he stole when he broke jail was found nearby.

100 years ago (1923)

While taking his new Hupmobile out of the Lively Auto garage yesterday, School Supt. W.C. Cobb lost control of the car. It shot across the street where it collided with a Chevrolet and a Ford, breaking a wheel on each of the cars. Cobb sustained no damage to his Hupmobile.

