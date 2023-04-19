99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, April 19

This Was Brainerd - April 19

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

MomslittlehelperTWB.jpg
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

APRIL 19

20 years ago (2003)

A developer out of Minneapolis has applied for preliminary approval of a plat for 34 acres that would include a 207,000 square-foot Wal-Mart south of Glory Road near Hwy 371. It would include a grocery store, gas station and auto repair center. Opponents and proponents are already lining up.

A plow clearing ice from a lake.
This Was Brainerd - April 18
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 18, 2023 04:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough
This Was Brainerd - April 17
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 17, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

County Attorney Jack Graham is again lashing out at judicial officers, now accusing members of the Minn. Supreme Court of lying. In 1990 he was disciplined for similar allegations. The statements were in documents filed to defend Graham's civil lawsuit against the county board. He calls the documents “mudslinging.”

40 years ago (1983)

Some timely help saved the lives of two men whose canoe overturned in the icy Mississippi. Their calls for help were heard by Doug Campbell and Gus Alters, who dangled an extension cord by the middle from the College Drive bridge. Each man grabbed one end of the cord and were saved from being swept away. Both are OK today.

60 years ago (1963)

Judge Arnold Forbes has selected Carl Peterson of Time Jewelry in Brainerd as the third member of the panel in the wage dispute between the school board and the Brainerd Federation of Teachers. Mrs. Bea Ross, representing the board, and Harvey Otterson, representing the union, had been unable to agree on the third member.

80 years ago (1943)

The flip of a coin will likely decide whether Charles Fleischer or Louis Hohman will take a seat on the Brainerd school board. Each received 122 votes in the recent election. The Minn. Attorney General said the board may decide how to settle the tie. Hohman has served on the board the past 42 years.

100 years ago (1923)

Leonard Miller was charged with damaging an automobile by tearing some of the wiring out of Henry Galtz's Buick, which burned out all the rest of the wiring. He pleaded innocent but his fingerprints were taken and compared with those found on the car by police. The prints matched, he was found guilty and fined $40.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
25/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
