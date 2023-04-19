This Was Brainerd - April 19

APRIL 19

20 years ago (2003)

A developer out of Minneapolis has applied for preliminary approval of a plat for 34 acres that would include a 207,000 square-foot Wal-Mart south of Glory Road near Hwy 371. It would include a grocery store, gas station and auto repair center. Opponents and proponents are already lining up.

30 years ago (1993)

County Attorney Jack Graham is again lashing out at judicial officers, now accusing members of the Minn. Supreme Court of lying. In 1990 he was disciplined for similar allegations. The statements were in documents filed to defend Graham's civil lawsuit against the county board. He calls the documents “mudslinging.”

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Some timely help saved the lives of two men whose canoe overturned in the icy Mississippi. Their calls for help were heard by Doug Campbell and Gus Alters, who dangled an extension cord by the middle from the College Drive bridge. Each man grabbed one end of the cord and were saved from being swept away. Both are OK today.

60 years ago (1963)

Judge Arnold Forbes has selected Carl Peterson of Time Jewelry in Brainerd as the third member of the panel in the wage dispute between the school board and the Brainerd Federation of Teachers. Mrs. Bea Ross, representing the board, and Harvey Otterson, representing the union, had been unable to agree on the third member.

80 years ago (1943)

The flip of a coin will likely decide whether Charles Fleischer or Louis Hohman will take a seat on the Brainerd school board. Each received 122 votes in the recent election. The Minn. Attorney General said the board may decide how to settle the tie. Hohman has served on the board the past 42 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

100 years ago (1923)

Leonard Miller was charged with damaging an automobile by tearing some of the wiring out of Henry Galtz's Buick, which burned out all the rest of the wiring. He pleaded innocent but his fingerprints were taken and compared with those found on the car by police. The prints matched, he was found guilty and fined $40.