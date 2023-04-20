This Was Brainerd - April 20

APRIL 20

20 years ago (2003)

Prof. Kenneth Stone of Iowa State Univ. has been studying the effects of Wal-Mart stores entering communities for more than 15 years and has visited Baxter, where a 207,000 square-foot super center is planned. He said area grocery stores will feel the greatest drop in sales, but many stores will be impacted.

30 years ago (1993)

The city council has established a plan for complying with state mandated pay equity legislation. The action was taken at a special council meeting. Some members expressed concern with the estimated $100,000 cost. Wage adjustments will begin on May 31.

40 years ago (1983)

Two runs in the first inning and three in the fifth helped Alexandria top the Warriors in Brainerd's CLC opener, 5-3. Brainerd right-hander Dave Ace struck out seven but also gave up seven hits. The Warriors committed all of their four errors in the fifth inning to seal the loss.

60 years ago (1963)

The addition of 106 new employees to the staff at the Brainerd State Hospital is provided for in the $144.5 million bill that will be voted on by the state senate. The bill also provides for additional employees at other state hospitals. The Brainerd employees would be hired as its new buildings are completed.

80 years ago (1943)

Corp. Walter B. Straka, a member of the 194th Tank Battalion, is a prisoner of war in the Philippines of the Japanese government. The news was received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Straka, 220 N. 8th Street, in a message from the office of the Adjutant General.

100 years ago (1923)

B.W. Barbeau and a force of men have begun the task of moving the Fritz Hagberg home at 503 S. 6th Street about 50 feet to where a new basement and foundation have been prepared. The vacated space will be used to build a new oil filling station.