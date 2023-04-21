This Was Brainerd - April 21

APRIL 21
20 years ago (2003)
Don McFarland, owner with wife, Patty, of the Paul Bunyan Amusement Center in Baxter, has declared this will be the center's final summer season. Destination of the iconic statues of Paul and Babe the Blue Ox is unknown, but Brainerd, Baxter and Pequot Lakes have all shown an interest.
30 years ago (1993)
In yet another step in the county attorney/county board battle, Jack Graham filed a motion to have all documents filed by the board in response to his civil suit stricken from the record. He called the documents a “gigantic smear of my life . . . built on half-truths and twisted facts.” “I shall not condescend to answer them.”
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Jack Graham, special counsel for the city council on the fluoride issue, met with Gov. Rudy Perpich at the Capitol to discuss Brainerd's deadline at noon tomorrow to fluoridate its water. Perpich had bad news for Brainerd, rejecting the city's last-minute plea and setting fluoridation for tomorrow.
60 years ago (1963)
The Pequot Lakes school board has asked for an advisory vote on two questions regarding proposed consolidation with Nisswa. The questions are: (1) Do you favor the consolidation, and (2) Do you favor a bond issue to build a new high school and remodel the elementary school if the consolidation occurs?
80 years ago (1943)
William George Senn, of Brainerd, an ordinary seaman in the U.S. Merchant Marine, is missing, it was announced today. The Brainerd seaman, son of William Senn, Brainerd, is one of 293 men in the Merchant Marine reported missing in March.
100 years ago (1923)
Announcement has just been made of the appointment of the Franson Auto Co. as dealers for the new Gardner Four automobile. The firm was started last fall by E.I. Franson, formerly in charge of the repair department at the Lively Auto Co. The showroom featuring the Gardner auto is at 307 S. 5th Street in Brainerd.
