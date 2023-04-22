This Was Brainerd - April 22

APRIL 22

20 years ago (2003)

Extended daylight and warmer days signal the start of Minnesota's other season – road repair. Last night residents and business owners had one more look at plans for the Hwy 210 reconstruction program. It will affect the stretch from the Washington Street bridge to the Hwy 210/371 intersection in Baxter.

30 years ago (1993)

The beauty of the water-filled Cuyuna Range mine pits may soon be the focus of the state's first official recreation area. Rep. Kris Hasskamp's bill has been folded into a larger environmental funding bill approved by the House without opposition. She says having her colleagues tour the area was key to the positive vote.

40 years ago (1983)

It's over. Brainerd's 20-year battle against forced fluoridation of its water came to a close yesterday as the city council voted 6-0 to fund fluoridation. The decision came as council members faced contempt of court citations and hefty fines if they continued to fight the state mandate.

60 years ago (1963)

Cloquet got a cold reception when they visited the Warrior baseball team. Brainerd ran its record to 4-0, beating Cloquet 13-2 and 6-5. Coach Karmit Aase is still looking for a solid lineup, trying out a total of 22 players during the two games at Memorial Park.

80 years ago (1943)

A nine-hour work day has been adopted at the NP Railroad shops here, said Supt. John Vanni. The change affects some 950 workers here and is being adopted across the railroad system. The shopmen now work 54 hours a week and are paid for 9-1/2 hours each day, six days per week.

100 years ago (1923)

The report of the Water and Light Dept. for last month shows that 196 tons of 4 and 6-inch cast iron pipe was ordered. It will be used this year to replace two miles of old Kalomein pipe and reconnect hydrants. When finished, this will leave just one mile of Kalomein pipe on N. 7th and 8th Streets. This will be replaced next year.