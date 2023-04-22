This Was Brainerd - April 22

APRIL 22
20 years ago (2003)
Extended daylight and warmer days signal the start of Minnesota's other season – road repair. Last night residents and business owners had one more look at plans for the Hwy 210 reconstruction program. It will affect the stretch from the Washington Street bridge to the Hwy 210/371 intersection in Baxter.
30 years ago (1993)
The beauty of the water-filled Cuyuna Range mine pits may soon be the focus of the state's first official recreation area. Rep. Kris Hasskamp's bill has been folded into a larger environmental funding bill approved by the House without opposition. She says having her colleagues tour the area was key to the positive vote.
40 years ago (1983)
It's over. Brainerd's 20-year battle against forced fluoridation of its water came to a close yesterday as the city council voted 6-0 to fund fluoridation. The decision came as council members faced contempt of court citations and hefty fines if they continued to fight the state mandate.
60 years ago (1963)
Cloquet got a cold reception when they visited the Warrior baseball team. Brainerd ran its record to 4-0, beating Cloquet 13-2 and 6-5. Coach Karmit Aase is still looking for a solid lineup, trying out a total of 22 players during the two games at Memorial Park.
80 years ago (1943)
A nine-hour work day has been adopted at the NP Railroad shops here, said Supt. John Vanni. The change affects some 950 workers here and is being adopted across the railroad system. The shopmen now work 54 hours a week and are paid for 9-1/2 hours each day, six days per week.
100 years ago (1923)
The report of the Water and Light Dept. for last month shows that 196 tons of 4 and 6-inch cast iron pipe was ordered. It will be used this year to replace two miles of old Kalomein pipe and reconnect hydrants. When finished, this will leave just one mile of Kalomein pipe on N. 7th and 8th Streets. This will be replaced next year.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
