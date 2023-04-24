This Was Brainerd - April 24

APRIL 24
20 years ago (2003)
Lakes area airwaves will be a little less jolly without Hugh Phillips' “delightful giggle,” as one listener put it. Phillips, 71, is calling it quits after 44 years in broadcasting, the last 17 at WJJY 106.7 where he co-hosted “The Wake Up Show.” Co-host Ken Thomas gave him the nickname “Uncle Hugh.” Phillips said, “Just being here is fun. It doesn't feel like work.”
30 years ago (1993)
Two women were in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph's Medical Center after being shot last night at Fishin' Mission Resort and Campground in Merrifield. A North St. Paul man, 39, has been arrested after allegedly shooting the 68-year-old woman and her 32-year-old daughter, owners of the resort.
40 years ago (1983)
The newly built addition at St. Joseph's Hospital isn't the only thing new there. It will now officially be called St. Joseph's Medical Center, a decision made by the hospital's board of trustees. Administrator Jim Koerper says that a staff with expertise in 16 specialties prompted the name change.
60 years ago (1963)
Navillus Land Co. an affiliate of the Park Region Timber Co. of Brainerd, has today planted the one millionth tree in the company's reforestation program. The tree was planted in Fairfield Twp. north of Crosby. The company has more than 12,000 acres across five counties and began its program 13 years ago.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) Easter Specials! Home Cured Hams – lb. 39 cents; Fancy Leg of Lamb – lb. 38 cents; Boneless Cottage Rolls – lb. 42 cents; Fancy Boneless Veal Roast – lb. 35 cents; Ground Beef or Pork – lb. 30 cents; Creamery Butter – lb. 47 cents. Model Meat Market – 323 S. 6th Street
100 years ago (1923)
Theodore Carlson, now an officer in the U.S. Navy, returned on a furlough yesterday and is visiting relatives in the city. Mr. Carlson will be remembered as a bell boy at the Ransford Hotel here some six years ago.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.