This Was Brainerd - April 24

APRIL 24

20 years ago (2003)

Lakes area airwaves will be a little less jolly without Hugh Phillips' “delightful giggle,” as one listener put it. Phillips, 71, is calling it quits after 44 years in broadcasting, the last 17 at WJJY 106.7 where he co-hosted “The Wake Up Show.” Co-host Ken Thomas gave him the nickname “Uncle Hugh.” Phillips said, “Just being here is fun. It doesn't feel like work.”

30 years ago (1993)

Two women were in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph's Medical Center after being shot last night at Fishin' Mission Resort and Campground in Merrifield. A North St. Paul man, 39, has been arrested after allegedly shooting the 68-year-old woman and her 32-year-old daughter, owners of the resort.

40 years ago (1983)

The newly built addition at St. Joseph's Hospital isn't the only thing new there. It will now officially be called St. Joseph's Medical Center, a decision made by the hospital's board of trustees. Administrator Jim Koerper says that a staff with expertise in 16 specialties prompted the name change.

60 years ago (1963)

Navillus Land Co. an affiliate of the Park Region Timber Co. of Brainerd, has today planted the one millionth tree in the company's reforestation program. The tree was planted in Fairfield Twp. north of Crosby. The company has more than 12,000 acres across five counties and began its program 13 years ago.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Easter Specials! Home Cured Hams – lb. 39 cents; Fancy Leg of Lamb – lb. 38 cents; Boneless Cottage Rolls – lb. 42 cents; Fancy Boneless Veal Roast – lb. 35 cents; Ground Beef or Pork – lb. 30 cents; Creamery Butter – lb. 47 cents. Model Meat Market – 323 S. 6th Street

100 years ago (1923)

Theodore Carlson, now an officer in the U.S. Navy, returned on a furlough yesterday and is visiting relatives in the city. Mr. Carlson will be remembered as a bell boy at the Ransford Hotel here some six years ago.

