This Was Brainerd - April 25

APRIL 25
20 years ago (2003)
The Warrior softball team moved to 4-0 for the season by dealing St. Cloud Tech its first loss with a 3-1 conference win. Brainerd pitcher Erin Donnely struggled to find the plate early, but she settled down to retire the final 12 batters she faced. She gave up three hits, had three strikeouts and gave up no walks.
30 years ago (1993)
The Brainerd Community College baseball team clinched a spot in the Region 13 playoffs by splitting a double-header against North Hennepin. Three home runs powered Hennepin to a 16-9 win in the first contest. But the Raiders rallied for a 10-8 win in the second, with Troy Koester driving in the winning run.
40 years ago (1983)
Don's Loft, a landmark on S. Long Lake for at least 60 years, was leveled by fire last night. The dance hall-bar erupted in flames about 10 p.m. and was quickly reduced to a shell. Owner Don Caldwell had been at the building earlier in the day, Flames started in a bedroom of the attached living quarters.
60 years ago (1963)
If the Nisswa and Pequot Lakes school districts consolidate, the combined district will be responsible for the $210,000 elementary school addition approved by Nisswa voters. Nisswa voters approved the expenditure in a March 19 election.
80 years ago (1943)
Burglars who entered the office of the Lampert Lumber Co. on Laurel Street last night rummaged files and desk drawers, scattering papers over the floor, but failed to rob the place or break into the safe. A gun stored in a drawer in manager Walt Doran's desk was found on top of his desk this morning.
100 years ago (1923)
The decision was announced yesterday to build an 85-room, fireproof hotel at the corner of 7th and Laurel Streets. It will be four stories high, with basement, and will have a 1,600 square-foot lobby, large dining room and two small stores on the street level. There will be two entrances, one each on Laurel and 7th Streets.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.