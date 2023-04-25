This Was Brainerd - April 25

APRIL 25

20 years ago (2003)

The Warrior softball team moved to 4-0 for the season by dealing St. Cloud Tech its first loss with a 3-1 conference win. Brainerd pitcher Erin Donnely struggled to find the plate early, but she settled down to retire the final 12 batters she faced. She gave up three hits, had three strikeouts and gave up no walks.

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd Community College baseball team clinched a spot in the Region 13 playoffs by splitting a double-header against North Hennepin. Three home runs powered Hennepin to a 16-9 win in the first contest. But the Raiders rallied for a 10-8 win in the second, with Troy Koester driving in the winning run.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Don's Loft, a landmark on S. Long Lake for at least 60 years, was leveled by fire last night. The dance hall-bar erupted in flames about 10 p.m. and was quickly reduced to a shell. Owner Don Caldwell had been at the building earlier in the day, Flames started in a bedroom of the attached living quarters.

60 years ago (1963)

If the Nisswa and Pequot Lakes school districts consolidate, the combined district will be responsible for the $210,000 elementary school addition approved by Nisswa voters. Nisswa voters approved the expenditure in a March 19 election.

80 years ago (1943)

Burglars who entered the office of the Lampert Lumber Co. on Laurel Street last night rummaged files and desk drawers, scattering papers over the floor, but failed to rob the place or break into the safe. A gun stored in a drawer in manager Walt Doran's desk was found on top of his desk this morning.

100 years ago (1923)

The decision was announced yesterday to build an 85-room, fireproof hotel at the corner of 7th and Laurel Streets. It will be four stories high, with basement, and will have a 1,600 square-foot lobby, large dining room and two small stores on the street level. There will be two entrances, one each on Laurel and 7th Streets.

ADVERTISEMENT