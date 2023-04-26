This Was Brainerd - April 26

APRIL 26
20 years ago (2003)
The Brainerd Regional Human Services Center, which opened in 1958, could close as soon as July 1, 2007. It currently has 426 employees. A state official says Minnesota is looking to find appropriate alternatives for mentally ill patients at locations run by counties closer to patients' homes.
30 years ago (1993)
Judge Larry Jorgenson will decide whether the county board can hire outside attorneys without the prior approval of county attorney Jack Graham. Graham sued the board after they hired attorney Tom Fitzpatrick for personnel matters and union negotiations. A decision is expected in about 30 days.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) State champion hurdler Nina Borgwarth, and three-time state runnerup in the backstroke, Joe Vrudny, were named Brainerd High School Athletes of the Year at last night's All-Sports Banquet. Special banquet honorees were teacher-coaches Lloyd “Bud” Schmid and Leonard “Ole” Howard, with 30 and 29 years of service, respectively.
60 years ago (1963)
The officers and men of Brainerd's 194th Tank Battalion will begin its summer cycle of field training with firing of tank rounds and all small arms at Camp Ripley. The men will move by convoy to the camp tonight and return on Sunday evening. Crew served weapons like mortars and machine guns will also be fired.
80 years ago (1943)
Two more county soldiers were officially reported today as prisoners of the Japanese in the Philippines. The soldiers, both from the 194th Tank Battalion, are: PFC Billie Brown, son of William Brown, Lake Hubert; and PFC Ken Gorden, son of Mike Gorden, Merrifield.
100 years ago (1923)
Stanley Clifford, born in Brainerd in 1900, enlisted in the Canadian Army as a bugler at age 14 to serve in the Great War (WWI). He thus became a Canadian citizen. His service included being captured by the Germans, escaping from a prison camp and making his way to Switzerland. He has now been repatriated as a U.S. citizen and has signed up with the Marines.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.