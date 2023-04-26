This Was Brainerd - April 26

APRIL 26

20 years ago (2003)

The Brainerd Regional Human Services Center, which opened in 1958, could close as soon as July 1, 2007. It currently has 426 employees. A state official says Minnesota is looking to find appropriate alternatives for mentally ill patients at locations run by counties closer to patients' homes.

30 years ago (1993)

Judge Larry Jorgenson will decide whether the county board can hire outside attorneys without the prior approval of county attorney Jack Graham. Graham sued the board after they hired attorney Tom Fitzpatrick for personnel matters and union negotiations. A decision is expected in about 30 days.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) State champion hurdler Nina Borgwarth, and three-time state runnerup in the backstroke, Joe Vrudny, were named Brainerd High School Athletes of the Year at last night's All-Sports Banquet. Special banquet honorees were teacher-coaches Lloyd “Bud” Schmid and Leonard “Ole” Howard, with 30 and 29 years of service, respectively.

60 years ago (1963)

The officers and men of Brainerd's 194th Tank Battalion will begin its summer cycle of field training with firing of tank rounds and all small arms at Camp Ripley. The men will move by convoy to the camp tonight and return on Sunday evening. Crew served weapons like mortars and machine guns will also be fired.

80 years ago (1943)

Two more county soldiers were officially reported today as prisoners of the Japanese in the Philippines. The soldiers, both from the 194th Tank Battalion, are: PFC Billie Brown, son of William Brown, Lake Hubert; and PFC Ken Gorden, son of Mike Gorden, Merrifield.

100 years ago (1923)

Stanley Clifford, born in Brainerd in 1900, enlisted in the Canadian Army as a bugler at age 14 to serve in the Great War (WWI). He thus became a Canadian citizen. His service included being captured by the Germans, escaping from a prison camp and making his way to Switzerland. He has now been repatriated as a U.S. citizen and has signed up with the Marines.

