Community

This Was Brainerd - April 27

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 5:57 AM

APRIL 27

20 years ago (2003)

Former C-I High School and Central Lakes College athlete Tony Bonsante stopped Tony Ayala, Jr. at 1:32 of the 11th round in their International Boxing Assn. middleweight championship bout in Norman, Okla. The 32-year-old Bonsante improved to 24-3-3 with 14 knockouts. The bout was broadcast on ESPN2.

Photo of Brainerd High School Athletes of the Year.
Vintage cars are parked on South Sixth Street outside the multi-story downtown Brainerd buildings, including the Brainerd Dispatch building, Walgreens and Thrifty drug stores and other buildings.
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Jennifer Hickman, 38, walked out of the county jail last night after being found not guilty of murdering her roommate, Pamela Smude, 28. They lived in Pine Center. Hickman had been in custody since last August. The jury deliberated seven hours and both prosecutor Jack Graham and defense attorney Max Ruttger accepted the verdicts.

40 years ago (1983)

Skeptical of endorsing a dual car and horse racing facility at BIR, the county board decided yesterday to decline endorsing the venture. Developer Joel Grieshaber proposed that a new horse track retain drag racing for several years to ensure financial viability.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Sunday Specials! Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Every Sunday. Flavor-Crisp Chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, rolls, beverage and dessert - $1.00. Barbecued Pork Chop – complete dinner - $1.25. The Golden Grill - 6th and Front Streets – Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

Two naval planes joined county authorities, police and firemen in a search for two Brainerd girls, ages 11 and 13, who disappeared at 9 a.m. two days ago near Rice Lake. An old boat, which had been moored for the winter on the north shore, was found overturned on a point on the south side of the lake. One girl's shoes were found nearby.

100 years ago (1923)

Work on the new tourist camp site at Lyman White Park is progressing rapidly, according to Carl Wright, speaking before a meeting of the Brainerd Civic and Commerce Assn. Contracts have been let for laying of the sewer and for the building which will be occupied by the caretaker, and where tourists will register.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
14/46: 
24/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
