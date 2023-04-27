This Was Brainerd - April 27

APRIL 27

20 years ago (2003)

Former C-I High School and Central Lakes College athlete Tony Bonsante stopped Tony Ayala, Jr. at 1:32 of the 11th round in their International Boxing Assn. middleweight championship bout in Norman, Okla. The 32-year-old Bonsante improved to 24-3-3 with 14 knockouts. The bout was broadcast on ESPN2.

30 years ago (1993)

Jennifer Hickman, 38, walked out of the county jail last night after being found not guilty of murdering her roommate, Pamela Smude, 28. They lived in Pine Center. Hickman had been in custody since last August. The jury deliberated seven hours and both prosecutor Jack Graham and defense attorney Max Ruttger accepted the verdicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Skeptical of endorsing a dual car and horse racing facility at BIR, the county board decided yesterday to decline endorsing the venture. Developer Joel Grieshaber proposed that a new horse track retain drag racing for several years to ensure financial viability.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Sunday Specials! Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Every Sunday. Flavor-Crisp Chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, rolls, beverage and dessert - $1.00. Barbecued Pork Chop – complete dinner - $1.25. The Golden Grill - 6th and Front Streets – Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

Two naval planes joined county authorities, police and firemen in a search for two Brainerd girls, ages 11 and 13, who disappeared at 9 a.m. two days ago near Rice Lake. An old boat, which had been moored for the winter on the north shore, was found overturned on a point on the south side of the lake. One girl's shoes were found nearby.

100 years ago (1923)

Work on the new tourist camp site at Lyman White Park is progressing rapidly, according to Carl Wright, speaking before a meeting of the Brainerd Civic and Commerce Assn. Contracts have been let for laying of the sewer and for the building which will be occupied by the caretaker, and where tourists will register.

ADVERTISEMENT