This Was Brainerd - April 28

APRIL 28

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Andy Pickar and Katie Diiro were named Warrior Athletes of the Year at the annual All-Sports Banquet at Brainerd High School. Pickar, who won two state wrestling titles, also played football and baseball. Diiro was the winner of 12 letters in swimming, hockey and golf.

30 years ago (1993)

Johnson and Johnson are cleaning up, and we don't mean the company. It's the doubles tandem of Ryan Johnson and Mitch Johnson on the Brainerd tennis team. The Johnsons – not related – are 5-2 at No. 1 doubles in their second season together, and were named Warrior Athletes of the Week.

40 years ago (1983)

The sole traffic light in Pequot Lakes keeps on bravely flashing but its days may be numbered. Local citizens met with MnDOT officials to discuss the light at the junction of Hwy 371 and Main Street. The problem is that it's hard to find replacement parts for the 1940 vintage light, and the intersection doesn't warrant a modern stop light.

60 years ago (1963)

Curtis Hansen, vocal music director at Washington High School for the past 13 years, will resign his position to become managing editor for Schmitt, Hall and McCreary Music Publishing in Minneapolis. Hansen propelled the high school choir to become one of the most noted in the upper Midwest.

80 years ago (1943)

The Second War Loan bond sales in the county topped the $500,000 mark today, only $30,000 short of the $530,000 quota. P.C. Roth, county drive chairman, says he expects the bond sales to go over the top by this coming weekend. Everyone who has pledged is urged to make their payments.

100 years ago (1923)

In a continuation of liquor raids in the rural area, the sheriff raided two properties in St. Mathias Twp. They found two quarts of liquor and parts of a still at the Tom Dubois farm and he was fined $100. At the Delores Derosier property they found 25 gallons of mash and a still. She was fined $250.

