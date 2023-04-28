This Was Brainerd - April 28

APRIL 28
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Andy Pickar and Katie Diiro were named Warrior Athletes of the Year at the annual All-Sports Banquet at Brainerd High School. Pickar, who won two state wrestling titles, also played football and baseball. Diiro was the winner of 12 letters in swimming, hockey and golf.
30 years ago (1993)
Johnson and Johnson are cleaning up, and we don't mean the company. It's the doubles tandem of Ryan Johnson and Mitch Johnson on the Brainerd tennis team. The Johnsons – not related – are 5-2 at No. 1 doubles in their second season together, and were named Warrior Athletes of the Week.
40 years ago (1983)
The sole traffic light in Pequot Lakes keeps on bravely flashing but its days may be numbered. Local citizens met with MnDOT officials to discuss the light at the junction of Hwy 371 and Main Street. The problem is that it's hard to find replacement parts for the 1940 vintage light, and the intersection doesn't warrant a modern stop light.
60 years ago (1963)
Curtis Hansen, vocal music director at Washington High School for the past 13 years, will resign his position to become managing editor for Schmitt, Hall and McCreary Music Publishing in Minneapolis. Hansen propelled the high school choir to become one of the most noted in the upper Midwest.
80 years ago (1943)
The Second War Loan bond sales in the county topped the $500,000 mark today, only $30,000 short of the $530,000 quota. P.C. Roth, county drive chairman, says he expects the bond sales to go over the top by this coming weekend. Everyone who has pledged is urged to make their payments.
100 years ago (1923)
In a continuation of liquor raids in the rural area, the sheriff raided two properties in St. Mathias Twp. They found two quarts of liquor and parts of a still at the Tom Dubois farm and he was fined $100. At the Delores Derosier property they found 25 gallons of mash and a still. She was fined $250.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.