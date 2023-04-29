This Was Brainerd - April 29

APRIL 29

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd High School senior Kristin Dunham has a little more money for her education at Yale University. She was named winner of a National Merit Scholarship worth $2,500 as one of 2,500 students nationwide to receive the honor. She will enter as a sophomore at Yale due to the many AP credits she earned in Brainerd.

30 years ago (1993)

For Mike Schmitz, learning to hurdle has been as easy as A-B-C. He first competed in the 300-meter hurdles in an April 13 meet against Little Falls. Three weeks later he's just tied the school record with a time of 42.0 seconds. Asst. coach Howie Jacobs coaches the hurdlers and isn't surprised because of Schmitz's speed and work ethic.

40 years ago (1983)

Rather than accept a compromise to allow conditional auto racing at BIR, the Minn. PCA voted yesterday to sue BIR unless noise standards are complied with. Attorney Tom Fitzpatrick, representing BIR, called the decision “irresponsible,” saying the MPCA board contradicted the findings of its own director and staff.

60 years ago (1963)

Elliot Whoolery of Plainview, Minn. was selected by the school board to be the new superintendent of Brainerd schools. He replaces Supt. J.A. Sater, who has resigned effective Sept. 1. Whoolery, 39, will receive a starting salary of $13,000.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Notice! Due to increasing shortages of labor, meats and vegetables, the following cafes will be closed on these days: Land O' Lakes Cafe – Sundays; Starrels – Mondays; Van's Cafe – midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday.

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd High School baseball team came out victorious in their clash with Long Prairie, winning by a score of 5-3. Special honors go to pitcher Harold Molstad who is far ahead of form for this early in the season. Brainerd lost to St. Cloud last week by a score of 5-0.

