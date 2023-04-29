This Was Brainerd - April 29

APRIL 29
20 years ago (2003)
Brainerd High School senior Kristin Dunham has a little more money for her education at Yale University. She was named winner of a National Merit Scholarship worth $2,500 as one of 2,500 students nationwide to receive the honor. She will enter as a sophomore at Yale due to the many AP credits she earned in Brainerd.
30 years ago (1993)
For Mike Schmitz, learning to hurdle has been as easy as A-B-C. He first competed in the 300-meter hurdles in an April 13 meet against Little Falls. Three weeks later he's just tied the school record with a time of 42.0 seconds. Asst. coach Howie Jacobs coaches the hurdlers and isn't surprised because of Schmitz's speed and work ethic.
40 years ago (1983)
Rather than accept a compromise to allow conditional auto racing at BIR, the Minn. PCA voted yesterday to sue BIR unless noise standards are complied with. Attorney Tom Fitzpatrick, representing BIR, called the decision “irresponsible,” saying the MPCA board contradicted the findings of its own director and staff.
60 years ago (1963)
Elliot Whoolery of Plainview, Minn. was selected by the school board to be the new superintendent of Brainerd schools. He replaces Supt. J.A. Sater, who has resigned effective Sept. 1. Whoolery, 39, will receive a starting salary of $13,000.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) Notice! Due to increasing shortages of labor, meats and vegetables, the following cafes will be closed on these days: Land O' Lakes Cafe – Sundays; Starrels – Mondays; Van's Cafe – midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday.
100 years ago (1923)
The Brainerd High School baseball team came out victorious in their clash with Long Prairie, winning by a score of 5-3. Special honors go to pitcher Harold Molstad who is far ahead of form for this early in the season. Brainerd lost to St. Cloud last week by a score of 5-0.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.