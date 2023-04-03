This Was Brainerd - April 3

APRIL 3

20 years ago (2003)

Joshua DeRosier, found guilty a month ago on two counts of murder for the death of his grandparents, has been sentenced two consecutive life terms in prison. He will be eligible for release in 60 years. His attorney and some of his family members had asked Judge Dave Ten Eyck to make the sentences concurrent so he could get out in 30 years.

30 years ago (1993)

In what is believed to be an unprecedented move, the state attorney general's office convened a grand jury in Brainerd to look into two cases that county attorney Jack Graham had chosen not to prosecute. Within days it handed down two indictments for criminal sexual conduct. Graham says he stands on his decision not to prosecute.

40 years ago (1983)

A team of apparently frustrated TV addicts unbolted a 13-foot satellite antenna dish from behind the Waterfall Inn last Thursday night and took off with it, mount and all. It was something of an engineering feat as the $3,500 dish weighs close to 600 pounds. Because of its size, this is the first time such a dish has been stolen in the area.

60 years ago (1963)

A Brainerd youth, James Morris, used quick thinking to destroy evidence at the St. Cloud police station. He was picked up at Harry's Lounge for using a false ID. When searched, Morris, real age unknown, grabbed his draft card and swallowed it – whole – after a tussle with police. But police did find a fake drivers license, and charged him with underage drinking.

80 years ago (1943)

The county's quota in the second U.S. War Bond campaign launching April 12 is set at $530,000, according to P.C. Roth, general chair. S. G. Fitzpatrick, chair for the Brainerd portion of the drive, says the city quota is $354,570. Quotas in each community in the county are based on bank deposits.

100 years ago (1923)

West Brainerd's fate, as concerns her water supply, will be decided in today's municipal election. But one thing is assured – much improved telephone service. To date only three sets of wires have crossed the river, hampering service. NW Bell Telephone says it will lay a cable across the river, giving West Brainerd the same service as Brainerd has.

