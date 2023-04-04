This Was Brainerd - April 4

Jack and Julie Jordan of Brainerd figure they haven't spent more than three nights apart in their 26 years of marriage. But next week the couple will be sleeping apart, recovering on separate hospital floors, after Julie gives her husband one of her kidneys. She says the surgery is a small price to pay for another 26 years with someone she loves so much.
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) Jenny Gross, daughter of Bob and Judy Gross, and a Russian language student at Carleton College, translates for a Russian scientist attending the bilateral environmental summit at Cragun's Lodge on Gull Lake. The conference, organized by Al Cibuzar, brought 18 Russian scientists to discuss such things as water quality issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
40 years ago (1983)
Milli Michaelis of the city council has paved the way for a five-member water and light board by no longer insisting a council member serve on the board. The council has discussed the matter for a year since the move requires a unanimous vote of the council. The W&L board has trouble moving forward when only two of its current three members are present.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) This model iron ore washing and crushing plant will be among the exhibits at the 9th grade science fair to be held the next two days at Franklin Junior High, and is open to the public. Responsible for the model ore plant are Steve Sievek (left) and Mike Menzer.
80 years ago (1943)
The two bandits who robbed the Carl Peterson jewelry store here of $800 in diamond rings on March 27, are reported to have robbed jewelry stores in LaCrosse, Wisc. and Winona, Minn. on March 26. The two thefts occurred about two hours apart. The men in all three answered the same description.
100 years ago (1923)
After a municipal election which saw the casting of over 3,200 votes, Con O'Brien was elected mayor of Brainerd. The general merchant, and resident here for 40 years, received 1,740 votes and O.D. Bonma got 1,493. The bond issue of $15,000 to extend city water to West Brainerd passed, 1,825 voting yes and 1,282 no.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
10/46:
11/46:
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
13/46:
14/46:
15/46:
16/46:
17/46:
18/46:
19/46:
20/46:
21/46:
22/46:
23/46:
24/46:
25/46:
26/46:
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
32/46:
33/46:
34/46:
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.