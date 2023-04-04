This Was Brainerd - April 4

APRIL 4

20 years ago (2003)

Jack and Julie Jordan of Brainerd figure they haven't spent more than three nights apart in their 26 years of marriage. But next week the couple will be sleeping apart, recovering on separate hospital floors, after Julie gives her husband one of her kidneys. She says the surgery is a small price to pay for another 26 years with someone she loves so much.

Jenny Gross, daughter of Bob and Judy Gross, and a Russian language student at Carleton College, translates for a Russian scientist attending the bilateral environmental summit at Cragun's Lodge on Gull Lake. The conference, organized by Al Cibuzar, brought 18 Russian scientists to discuss such things as water quality issues.

30 years ago (1993)

40 years ago (1983)

Milli Michaelis of the city council has paved the way for a five-member water and light board by no longer insisting a council member serve on the board. The council has discussed the matter for a year since the move requires a unanimous vote of the council. The W&L board has trouble moving forward when only two of its current three members are present.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) This model iron ore washing and crushing plant will be among the exhibits at the 9th grade science fair to be held the next two days at Franklin Junior High, and is open to the public. Responsible for the model ore plant are Steve Sievek (left) and Mike Menzer.

80 years ago (1943)

The two bandits who robbed the Carl Peterson jewelry store here of $800 in diamond rings on March 27, are reported to have robbed jewelry stores in LaCrosse, Wisc. and Winona, Minn. on March 26. The two thefts occurred about two hours apart. The men in all three answered the same description.

100 years ago (1923)

After a municipal election which saw the casting of over 3,200 votes, Con O'Brien was elected mayor of Brainerd. The general merchant, and resident here for 40 years, received 1,740 votes and O.D. Bonma got 1,493. The bond issue of $15,000 to extend city water to West Brainerd passed, 1,825 voting yes and 1,282 no.

